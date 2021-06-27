Free Fire redeem code for India server (27th June): Get the free Street Boy bundle today

Redeem codes have always been one of the best methods for Free Fire players to obtain exclusive and premium items for free, requiring users to spend diamonds. These codes are built of 12 alphanumeric characters and have to be redeemed from the Rewards Redemption Site.

Every day, Garena releases a free Fire code for an exciting item as part of the Rampage Party Giveaway. It's the final day of the giveaway event, and a special code has been released for the Street Boy Bundle.

This article provides the redeem code as well as a guide for claiming it through the dedicated website.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 27th)

Redeem code: 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Rewards: Street Boy Bundle (7 Days)

The code for the Street Boy Bundle will work only for half hours, i.e., up to 12:30 p.m. IST (GMT +5:30) on June 27th, 2021.

Note: This redeem code only works for users playing on India servers. Rest will face an error message during the redemption process when attempting to utilize it to attain the rewards. It will state that the code cannot be used in their region.

Also read: Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (27th June): Get free FF rewards

How to obtain Street Boy Bundle using Free Fire redeem code

Here are the steps that players must follow:

Step 1: To procuring the bundle, users must claim the redeem code through the Rewards Redemption Site. They can head to the given webpage using this link.

Step 2: Players must log in to their Free Fire account to obtain the rewards. After that, they can use any of the available options listed on the website.

Users must login on to the Rewards Redemption Site if they wish to use the redeem code

Step 3: The next step requires the user to enter the code provided above in the text fields.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly income, rank, and more

After entering the code, click on the "Confirm" button

Step 4: Then, they have to click on the confirm button. After using the code successfully, the items will be delivered to their account in less than 24 hours.

Step 5: Players will have to claim the Street Boy Bundle trial from the game’s mail section. It can be later equipped from the ‘vault’ section.

Once the given usage time limit has been surpassed, the code will be rendered valid. This means that it cannot be used further as the following error message will be displayed on the screen after pressing the confirm button:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Also read: Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Edited by Srijan Sen