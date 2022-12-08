Free Fire redeem codes for today (December 8, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free outfits and gun skins

Redeem codes provide a fantastic opportunity for Free Fire players to stand a chance to acquire premium in-game items without having to spend Diamonds. However, they are rare offerings and are only released by developers on particular occasions, including events and esports tournaments.
The codes can provide almost any in-game item, from Diamonds all the way to legendary permanent outfits. While using them is the most convenient option to get free rewards, they are not without limitations. They have restricted validity, meaning they won't stay active forever, and server-specific constraints. These are two significant downsides of redemption codes.
Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may use redeem codes on the official redemption website to receive the rewards in the MAX version.
Free Fire redeem code for December 8, 2022
List of redeem codes for bundles and gun skins for December 8:
Outfits
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Gun skins
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
Note: Due to expiration dates and server restrictions, the codes mentioned above may or may not work.
Procedure to successfully use redeem codes
It hardly takes a few minutes to use Free Fire redeem codes through the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the detailed steps for you to get the rewards successfully:
Step 1: Open the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You may use click here to access the website directly to avoid any problems.
Step 2: Sign in to your Free Fire account using the attached platform. You may utilize one of the six available options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei.
All individuals with a guest account will automatically become ineligible to redeem active codes. If you are still using a guest ID, bind your account to one of the aforementioned platforms from within the game first.
Step 3: The interface to enter the code will appear after successfully signing in on the redemption website. Carefully enter a redeem code in the text bar without any typos, and then press the Confirm button.
Step 4: Close the dialog box that appears on the screen, informing you of the redemption status. Within 24 hours of a successful usage, the incentives will be sent directly to your account. Access the mailbox to claim the rewards.
Suppose you encounter an error notice during the process, indicating that the redemption code you used has expired. This simply means that it has crossed its stipulated validity and can no longer be utilized. Additionally, a separate error message will appear if you attempt to use a code intended for a different server. This means you'll have to go with a different code meant for the server you're on.