Free Fire redeem codes for today (December 8, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free outfits and gun skins

Redeem codes provide a fantastic opportunity for Free Fire players to stand a chance to acquire premium in-game items without having to spend Diamonds. However, they are rare offerings and are only released by developers on particular occasions, including events and esports tournaments.

The codes can provide almost any in-game item, from Diamonds all the way to legendary permanent outfits. While using them is the most convenient option to get free rewards, they are not without limitations. They have restricted validity, meaning they won't stay active forever, and server-specific constraints. These are two significant downsides of redemption codes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may use redeem codes on the official redemption website to receive the rewards in the MAX version.

Free Fire redeem code for December 8, 2022

List of redeem codes for bundles and gun skins for December 8:

Outfits

3IBBMSL7AK8G

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Gun skins

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSJ99S3

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Note: Due to expiration dates and server restrictions, the codes mentioned above may or may not work.

Procedure to successfully use redeem codes

It hardly takes a few minutes to use Free Fire redeem codes through the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the detailed steps for you to get the rewards successfully:

Step 1: Open the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You may use click here to access the website directly to avoid any problems.

You have six options to sign in to your account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your Free Fire account using the attached platform. You may utilize one of the six available options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei.

All individuals with a guest account will automatically become ineligible to redeem active codes. If you are still using a guest ID, bind your account to one of the aforementioned platforms from within the game first.

Step 3: The interface to enter the code will appear after successfully signing in on the redemption website. Carefully enter a redeem code in the text bar without any typos, and then press the Confirm button.

Enter the code accurately into the text field and click confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Close the dialog box that appears on the screen, informing you of the redemption status. Within 24 hours of a successful usage, the incentives will be sent directly to your account. Access the mailbox to claim the rewards.

Suppose you encounter an error notice during the process, indicating that the redemption code you used has expired. This simply means that it has crossed its stipulated validity and can no longer be utilized. Additionally, a separate error message will appear if you attempt to use a code intended for a different server. This means you'll have to go with a different code meant for the server you're on.

