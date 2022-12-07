Free Fire redeem codes today (7 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and skins

Redeem codes are an excellent way for free-to-play players to obtain exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire. Garena often releases new codes for the different servers in the game. Players can claim these codes by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, an official website created specifically to facilitate the redemption process.

However, there are two things that users should bear in mind concerning redemption codes: expiry and server restrictions. The codes have a limited validity time and only work on the server for which they're released.

The section below lists some codes that offer characters and skins in the battle royale title.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and skins (7 December 2022)

Users can try out the following redeem codes to get their hands on free characters and skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

Note: The codes above may not work for all players due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Using Free Fire redeem codes

The redemption process is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes. Follow the steps below to claim Free Fire redeem codes and earn free rewards in the game:

Step 1: Begin by accessing the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using your preferred web browser.

There are six different log in options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you get to the website, use the platform associated with your FF ID to sign in. The developers offer the following login options on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, you'll have to link it to one of the available platforms from the settings tab of the battle royale title.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box on your screen.

Enter the redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption process. Upon clicking the button, a dialog box will appear stating the redemption status.

If the process is successful, Garena will deposit the rewards into your account within 24 hours. Head over to the in-game mail section to collect the different items.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, which is why users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may continue to play FF MAX since it was not among the prohibited applications.

Poll : 0 votes