Free Fire redeem codes today (6 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

Free Fire players are always looking to get their hands on premium and exclusive in-game cosmetics. Individuals seek to add more items to their collections so they can flaunt the same on the battlefield.

However, because most users are free-to-play, they often don't want to spend real money to get various items. This drives them to seek alternatives that can provide rewards at no cost, and redeem codes are one of the best options.

These particular codes get released occasionally for the different servers in the game. Gamers can visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim them and get free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins (6 December 2022)

The following are the redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Note: These redeem codes may not work for all gamers as the expiration dates and server restrictions are unknown.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

The procedure for utilizing Free Fire redeem codes takes only a few minutes on the game's Rewards Redemption Site. The steps below will walk you through the process:

Step 1: Choose your preferred web browser and head to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you arrive, you'll be required to sign in. The procedure must be carried out using the platform associated with your Free Fire ID. The website offers the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Please note that guest accounts cannot use the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, you'll have to link it to one of the platforms from the in-game settings tab.

Enter the code and tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code into the text box that appears. Make sure to avoid any typing errors.

Step 4: Finally, click the 'Confirm' button to complete the process. A dialog window will appear, informing you about the status of the redemption.

Following a successful redemption, you can grab the rewards by visiting the battle royale title's in-game mail section. The items are usually sent immediately, however, they may take up to 24 hours to arrive.

Disclaimer: Indian gamers should abstain from downloading or playing Free Fire in India due to government-imposed restrictions. However, they may continue to enjoy FF MAX since it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

