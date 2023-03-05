Free Fire redeem codes today (March 5, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and bundles

With most users in Free Fire being free-to-play and not willing to spend money on the title, free methods to get in-game items are highly sought after. Among the options available in this regard, redeem codes are among the finest due to their capacity to provide a range of exclusive rewards without requiring much effort from the players’ side.

As time has passed, Garena has made available numerous distinct codes for the different servers of its battle royale title. To utilize them and get the rewards, gamers must simply navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the procedure.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and individuals residing in the country are recommended to avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version since the government did not include it in the list of banned applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and bundles (March 5, 2023)

Provided below are a few redeem codes that offer free diamonds and bundles in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Note: The codes specified above feature unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may or may not function for all users.

Free Fire guide: Guide on using redeem codes

All those interested in using redeem codes can follow the guide provided below:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your device and proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site. Clicking on this URL will directly take you to that particular website.

After reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, you can use the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, complete the login process using the platform connected to your in-game account. The developers offer six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

An important thing to note is that guest accounts aren’t eligible on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you will have to link all such profiles to any of the aforementioned platforms to use redeem codes.

Step 3: After the login, input the required Free Fire redeem code into the text field without making any errors. It is imperative to enter the code accurately.

Once you are done inserting the code, click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you can complete the redemption by tapping the Confirm button that you will find underneath the text field. You will soon find a dialog box on the screen that will tell you whether the code worked or not.

If the procedure was a success, Garena will send the rewards to your account through the Free Fire's mail section. You will receive the claimed items within 24 hours, so you must patiently wait for their arrival.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes