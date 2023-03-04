Free Fire redeem codes today (March 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

Diamonds are the premium currency in Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase in-game items like weapon/character skins, emotes, and special outfits. These items enhance their overall experience in the battle royale title.

However, many players cannot afford to purchase diamonds due to their high cost. Fortunately, they can use various alternative methods to obtain valuable in-game items and even diamonds for free. One such method involves the use of redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 4, 2023)

Listed below are the redeem codes that can be used to get gun skins and room cards at no cost in FF:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to server restrictions and unknown expiration dates, these redeem codes may not work for everyone.

Using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Free Fire redeem codes must be used on a platform called Rewards Redemption Site. Follow these steps to use them in exchange for rewards in the game:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on your mobile device. You can use any web browser to do so.

You will have to use the required login option out of the six prevalent ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in via one of these platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. Make sure you utilize the platform that you have linked to your Free Fire account.

Guest accounts are ineligible for code redemption on the Rewards Redemption Site. You can link such accounts to a platform via the in-game settings.

Insert the code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Fill in the text field on the screen with an active redeem code and hit the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will appear, confirming whether the redemption for the code you entered is successful.

Step 4: If the dialog box says it is successful, open Free Fire and head to the mail section to collect the rewards associated with the redeem code.

However, if the redemption is unsuccessful due to expiration or server restrictions, you will not be able to get the rewards of the redeem code you entered. In this case, you will have to wait for new redeem codes to become available.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised not to play or download Free Fire on their devices due to government restrictions. However, since the MAX version of the game is not on the list of prohibited applications, they can continue playing it.

