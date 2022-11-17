Free Fire redeem codes today (November 17, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and pets

Free Fire's in-game store grants players access to various unique products, such as costume bundles, weapon skins, and more. Gamers can generally acquire all such items through diamonds, one of the primary currencies in the title.

To get diamonds, one must spend real-life money. However, certain users might not have the financial means to purchase the currency. Others might simply not want to spend real money on the game. Such individuals can turn to other ways through which they can receive the rewards they seek free of cost.

Redeem codes are one of the numerous options for obtaining free rewards; however, they come with some downsides, such as server restrictions and time-based limits. The section below lists the active codes for November 17.

Disclaimer: Indian players shouldn't play Free Fire or even download it on their devices because of the government-imposed ban on the battle royale title. However, gamers can still play the MAX version of the game in the country because it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and pets (November 17, 2022)

The following are the various Free Fire redeem codes that can be used to earn free gun skins and pets:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: Due to possible server limitations and unknown expiration dates, the redemption codes may not work for all players.

Steps on how to utilize Free Fire redeem codes

To use the redemption codes mentioned earlier, you must visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site. The following are the steps one should heed to complete the process:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser on your device. You can do so by clicking here.

Step 2: Upon getting on the site, you may sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the options available on this specific website.

You can sign in using any of the six different login options available on the website (Image via Garena)

Guest account holders are ineligible to redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, if you have a guest ID in the game, you will be unable to use the codes. Linking a platform to the game is the only way to become eligible.

Step 3: Next, you must input any Free Fire redeem code into the text bar provided on the screen. Enter the code carefully and without mistakes.

Once the code gets entered, click on the Confirm button beneath the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The final step in the process is clicking the Confirm button.

Subsequently, a dialogue box will appear, offering the status of the code being redeemed. If the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards within 24 hours. You may then claim them by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

