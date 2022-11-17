Free Fire redeem codes today (November 17, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and pets

Free Fire's in-game store grants players access to various unique products, such as costume bundles, weapon skins, and more. Gamers can generally acquire all such items through diamonds, one of the primary currencies in the title.
To get diamonds, one must spend real-life money. However, certain users might not have the financial means to purchase the currency. Others might simply not want to spend real money on the game. Such individuals can turn to other ways through which they can receive the rewards they seek free of cost.
Redeem codes are one of the numerous options for obtaining free rewards; however, they come with some downsides, such as server restrictions and time-based limits. The section below lists the active codes for November 17.
Disclaimer: Indian players shouldn't play Free Fire or even download it on their devices because of the government-imposed ban on the battle royale title. However, gamers can still play the MAX version of the game in the country because it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.
Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and pets (November 17, 2022)
The following are the various Free Fire redeem codes that can be used to earn free gun skins and pets:
Gun skins
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- HNC95435FAGJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
Pets
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFIC33NTEUKA
Note: Due to possible server limitations and unknown expiration dates, the redemption codes may not work for all players.
Steps on how to utilize Free Fire redeem codes
To use the redemption codes mentioned earlier, you must visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site. The following are the steps one should heed to complete the process:
Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser on your device. You can do so by clicking here.
Step 2: Upon getting on the site, you may sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the options available on this specific website.
Guest account holders are ineligible to redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, if you have a guest ID in the game, you will be unable to use the codes. Linking a platform to the game is the only way to become eligible.
Step 3: Next, you must input any Free Fire redeem code into the text bar provided on the screen. Enter the code carefully and without mistakes.
Step 4: The final step in the process is clicking the Confirm button.
Subsequently, a dialogue box will appear, offering the status of the code being redeemed. If the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards within 24 hours. You may then claim them by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.