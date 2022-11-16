What is Helping Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshots, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more

Md Mumtaz Alam is a prominent Free Fire content creator. His YouTube channel, Helping Gamer, where he posts useful vid guides for ongoing and upcoming in-game events, has a staggering 7.86 million subscribers.

The Indian YouTuber also runs the Mask Boy Vlogs channel (47.8k subscribers), where he posts shorts and vlogs. Additionally, he has 300k followers on Instagram.

Helping Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

The Free Fire MAX ID of Md Mumtaz Alam, popularly known as Helping Gamer, is 517121909. His stats within the battle royale title are given below:

BR Career stats

Helping Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has won 177 of the 2897 solo matches he has played in Free Fire MAX, making his win rate 6.10%. He has registered 5048 frags and 1339 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.86 and a headshot rate of 26.53%.

The content creator has also secured 188 victories in 2961 duo encounters, maintaining a win rate of 6.34%. With 5614 kills and 1326 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.02 and a headshot rate of 23.62%.

Helping Gamer has participated in 7368 squad matches, winning 1181 and recording a win rate of 16.02%. He has racked up 17169 frags and 5096 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot rate of 29.68%.

BR Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has featured in six ranked solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.67%. With 10 eliminations and two headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2 and a headshot rate of 20%.

The YouTuber has also played 99 ranked squad matches and won thrice, resulting in a win rate of 3.03%. He defeated 330 opponents for a K/D ratio of 3.44. He also bagged 153 headshots, making his headshot rate 46.36%.

CS Career stats

Helping Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has participated in 5173 Clash Squad matches and has won 2608 times, translating to a win rate of 50.42%. With 28663 frags and 13416 headshots, he has a KDA of 1.47 and a headshot rate of 46.81%.

Note: Helping Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 16, 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Earnings of Helping Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Helping Gamer's monthly income via his primary YouTube channel is between $1.6k and $25.1k. His earnings for the entire year are reportedly between $18.8k - $301.1k.

YouTube channel

When he started his YouTube journey, Md Mumtaz Alam named his channel Technical Sarfraj and mostly posted tech-related content. He later made Free Fire the focus of his content.

The content creator currently has 1181 videos with 600+ million views on his main channel. The channel crossed the one-million subscriber mark in early 2020, and this count increased to four million the following year.

Over the last 30 days, Helping Gamer has gained 20k subscribers and 6.274 million views.

