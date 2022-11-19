Free Fire redeem codes today (November 19, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Players in Free Fire often get delighted whenever new redeem codes or events are made available since these two are the primary methods of getting in-game rewards free of cost.

In most cases, Garena publishes redeem codes via the game's official social media handles or during livestreams. Upon getting an active one, gamers can simply head over to the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the different items associated with it.

However, players must keep in mind that redeem codes expire after a specific length of time. Moreover, they are server-specific, meaning users may only use them on the server for which they were released. The next section offers the redeem codes for November 19, 2022.

Disclaimer: Users in India should not download or play Free Fire on their devices since the game has been banned in the country. However, because FF MAX wasn't among the suspended applications, it can still be played.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and characters (November 19, 2022)

The following are the redeem codes through which gamers can get free diamonds and characters:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not function for all users due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Steps to use Rewards Redemption Site for free rewards

Using Free Fire redeem codes involves a rather easy process. Here are the steps that you can follow to use one of the provided in the previous section to earn free rewards inside the battle royale title:

Step 1: Use a web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. The site can be reached by clicking here.

After you reach Rewards Redemption Site, you may sign in using one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in by utilizing the platform connected to your in-game ID after reaching the website. The options offered are:

Facebook

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

VK

Google

Step 3: You may now enter the desired redeem code in the text bar on the screen. After that, you may complete the redemption process by tapping the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up box will then show the redemption status on the screen, which is whether the code worked or not.

After you have logged in, enter the redeem code in the text field without any errors (Image via Garena)

In case the process was successful, you can open the battle royale title's application on your device and check your in-game mail to get your rewards. Garena usually delivers items within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

It is imperative to remember that the Rewards Redemption Site does not accept guest accounts. Therefore, if you have a guest account in Free Fire, you must bind it to one of the supported platforms using the in-game settings. Once you've done that, you can redeem the active codes to get free rewards.

