Free Fire rewards for 23 September: How to get Cyber Falco and Glo Drone backpack today

Events in Free Fire are one of the most significant ways for users to obtain free rewards. As a result, players are constantly on the lookout for new events to be added to the game.

The battle royale title now has several events running, each offering a different set of items. Some of the most significant rewards that users can obtain include the Cyber Falco pet skin, Glo Drone backpack, Sensei Tig pet, and more.

A guide on how players can get free rewards in Free Fire today (23 September)

Coder’s Crib

Coder's Crib offers players an opportunity to get various rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Coder’s Crib commenced on 10 September and will draw to an end on 26 September. During this time, players need to collect M Coins by participating in the Pew Pew Pew minigame, using the Coder Cube C1 token.

Upon collecting a respective number of M Coins, players will be eligible to claim various rewards from the Horizon Store, such as the Cyber Falco pet skin.

Moco Jump

Moco Jump event gives the players several rewards including the backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Another event that is currently going on in the game is Moco Jump. It offers a variety of rewards, like the Glo Drone backpack, among several others. In the event, users must dodge obstacles in the minigame and earn points.

After they have accumulated 12000 points, they will be able to claim all the rewards. Gamers can also keep in mind that this minigame has two separate modes: Origin and Virus Invade (1.7x bonus points per run).

Top-up event

Sensei Tig pet is available through a top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

The new pet Sensei Tig is part of the new top-up event, which just started yesterday and will run until 28 September. Players have to purchase a specific number of diamonds to get the pet and the other rewards. Here are the specifics of the top-up event:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Sensei Tig

Top-up 300 diamonds to get Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig

Top-up 500 diamonds to get Pet Skin: Fire Sensei Tig and Show off (pet action)

Edited by Siddharth Satish