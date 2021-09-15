Free Fire Moco Jump event guide: How to get Glo Drone Backpack skin and more rewards

Moco: Rebirth events in Free Fire have already commenced in Free Fire and provide a plethora of exclusive collectibles, including skins for backpacks, gloo walls, pets and more. Some of these are up for grabs for some time, while others require the use of diamonds.

The rewards for the Moco Jump event in Free Fire include the Glo Drone. The event began today (15 September 2021), and players have time until 26 September 2021 to collect the items.

How to get Glo Drone backpack in Free Fire

The Moco Jump event will carry on until September 26 (Image via Free Fire)

The Glo Drone backpack is a reward in the new Moco Jump event in Free Fire. Users will have to participate in the minigame to earn points, which can then be utilized to acquire various rewards from the store.

Users have to play as Moco characters during this minigame and dodge the obstacles by jumping over them. The further the players survive, the higher the points and the higher the score they will receive.

There are two different modes - Origin Mode and Virus Invade Mode (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, there are two game modes in the minigame for players to select. These are Origin Mode and Virus Invade Mode. The latter is more challenging and will therefore award more points.

Users will have five chances to play this minigame (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have five chances every day to play this minigame. They can earn an extra chance by playing a match in any of the modes.

There are two sets of rewards – Stage Rewards and Round Rewards – that players can obtain from the Reward Shop. The set of items available are:

Stage Rewards

The Stage Rewards include the backpack (Image via Free FIre)

Users will have to accumulate enough points to attain these rewards:

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate: 1,500 points

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate: 3,000 points

Kpop Stardom Gun Box: 5,000 points

1x Diamond Royale Voucher: 8,000 points

Glo Drone (Backpack): 12,000 points

Round Rewards

There are three round rewards up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Players will get the round rewards when they achieve the given number of points in a single round:

2x Gold Royale Voucher: 800 points

1x Pet Food: 1,200 points

1x Weapon Royale Voucher: 1,500 points

Users should follow the steps given below to access the event:

Step 1: Open Moco’s special event interface and then select Moco Jump.

Step 2: Press the start button and select the mode to play the minigame and earn points.

Step 3: After collecting the specific number of points, you can claim the rewards from the store.

