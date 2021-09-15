What is TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID? Stats, real name, and monthly income revealed

Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, runs the popular Free Fire YouTube channel Two Side Gamers with his cousin, TSG Jash. In the last three years, they have gained 8.63 million subscribers and 1.3 billion views. He also plays professionally for Two Side Gamers (TSG Army), winning the Free Fire South Asia Showdown.

In the last month, the channel has accumulated 270K subscribers with 66.89 million views.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352. The player’s lifetime and ranked stats as of 15 September 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has eliminated 27644 enemies in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Ritik has taken part in 12140 squad matches and has bettered his opponents on 2330 occasions, leading to a win rate of 19.19%. He has notched 27644 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.82.

The player has won 260 of the 2368 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 10.97%. In the process, he has obtained 4523 frags, adding up to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.15.

Lastly, he has 932 solo matches against his name and has clinched 65 of these, equaling a win ratio of 6.97%. The content creator has eliminated 1975 enemies, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik has played few ranked matches this season (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has featured in 19 ranked squad games this season and attained a single Booyah, converting to a win percentage of 5.26%. He has accumulated 48 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The streamer has competed in a single duo match and has not secured a kill or a win.

Ritik is yet to play in any ranked solo games.

Note: TSG Ritik’s stats were recorded while righting the article, and these might change as he features more games in Free Fire.

Monthly income

They have gained over 66 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel is estimated to generate earnings around $16.7K to $267.6K monthly. The yearly approximations stand between $200.7K and $3.2M.

YouTube channel

TSG Ritik and TSG Jash run the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel. They started the channel back in October 2018 and have more than 1300 uploads.

Edited by Ravi Iyer