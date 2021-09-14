How to get free diamonds in Free Fire to get new characters and emotes

Free Fire provides players with a wide cast of characters and other cosmetics, including emotes, outfits, and more. While some characters have unique abilities that benefit users, other cosmetics like gun skins do not affect actual gameplay.

However, in-game goods have become a significant attraction for gamers, who are eager to get exclusive and rare items. Players need diamonds, the game's premium currency, to make the majority of these transactions.

Unlike gold, users must purchase diamonds with actual money. Many players find it infeasible to spend money on this virtual currency and so look for alternatives. Here are some of the methods players can use to legitimately and legally get free diamonds to spend in Free Fire.

How to obtain free diamonds to get characters and emotes in Free Fire

Players may use Google Opinion Rewards to get free diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is widely regarded as one of the most effective methods of obtaining in-game currency without paying money. The survey application by Google has over 50 million installs and has a rating of 4.2 stars.

Users need to download Google Opinion Rewards and set up their profile by answering basic questions. Later they will receive short and straightforward surveys answering which they will receive Google Play credits. These can be utilized to make in-app purchases.

Once users have collected enough credits, they can purchase diamonds within Free Fire.

If players wish to receive the maximum value for the credits, they can hold on to them until they receive a Special Airdrop. The number of diamonds offered is comparatively much higher than a regular top-up, even when receiving a 100% bonus.

Users can wait for Special Airdrop in Free Fire to get the diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to this, sometimes bo in-game items like loot crates, emotes, and gloo wall skins are also offered in the Special Airdrop.

After obtaining the diamonds, players can purchase characters and emotes from the store. Additionally, they may even wait for a particular event in Free Fire to get them.

Note: Players will have to invest time and effort to get diamonds for free using Google Opinion Rewards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi