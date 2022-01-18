Free Fire Rewards for today (18 January 2022): Get free Gloo Wall skin and more

Garena doesn’t hold back when it comes to cosmetics for Free Fire and regularly adds a variety of them through a range of methods. One of the most common ways that they are introduced is through events, which are launched on a frequent basis.

Players are generally ecstatic when new events make their way into the game, and one of the ongoing ones rewards them with a Gloo Wall skin, among other rewards. Here are some additional details about the same.

Free Fire rewards: How to get free Gloo Wall skin in Indian server

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II (15 January – 21 January)

This is the event which gives the Gloo Wall skin for free (Image via Garena)

A few events have been added to the game as a result of a collaboration with the quartet of SpaceSpeaker. This is the second top-up event and it provides a Pan skin and a Gloo Wall skin as a reward.

Users have to purchase 100 and 300 diamonds in Free Fire to get the two items as a bonus. Readers can read a guide about buying the in-game currency by clicking here.

Play Bomb Squad map (16 January – 18 January)

Users are required to play matches in the Bomb Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Bomb Squad is a unique game mode, and it features two sides – Attackers and Defenders. The former has to plant the bomb on the bombsites, while the latter must prevent that or defuse the planted bomb.

The event gives gamers three distinct rewards after playing a particular number of matches in this unique game mode. It is pretty easy for the users to complete, and they do not have an uphill task on their hands.

Welcome the New Year! (10 January – 18 January)

Tokens have to be collected by the players (Image via Garena)

This event has been running for quite some time in Free Fire. To begin with, gamers are asked to complete the tasks. Doing so will be rewarding them with the unique ‘New Year 2022’ tokens.

After accumulating a particular number of tokens, they can go ahead and redeem the required items under the ‘Exchange New Year Token’ section. The items available for redemption are numerous weapon loot crates.

Login for Free Reward (10 January – 19 January)

Users just have to login (Image via Garena)

Login for Free Reward is an incredible event in Free Fire and it gives players free rewards after they just log in to the game. Gamers have to head towards the event and aren’t required to complete any tasks to get the items.

Those who have signed in since the start will be able to redeem all the available items. This includes vouchers, loot crates, and universal fragments.

