New Free Fire map in Bomb Squad mode: How to play, free rewards, and more

The developers of Free Fire often introduce new game modes, and Bomb Squad recently returned to the game with a new map designed specifically for it. The map’s name is Stonescape, and users can participate in a 4v4 match on it.

In addition, Garena has also included a game mode-specific event that rewards users after completing a certain number of matches. Here are some additional details about the same.

Stonescape in Free Fire: Details about the new Bomb Squad map

For those unaware, in Bomb Squad, players are divided into teams of Attackers and Defenders who go head-to-head in battle. The former has to plant the bomb on the marked bomb sites. Meanwhile, the defenders must protect the sites or defuse the planted bomb before it detonates.

With the new map Stonescape, individuals can enjoy some variety in their gameplay experience. These are the steps that they can follow to access it:

Step 1: Players should open Garena Free Fire on their device and tap on the ‘mode-switch’ option, as shown here:

Gamers must tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must select 'Bomb Squad - Stonescape’ and finally press the ‘Start’ button to commence matchmaking.

Gamers can also enjoy the game mode with their friends.

New event – Play Bomb Squad map

The event will only run between 16 January and 18 January (Image via Free Fire)

This is a unique event that developers have added for the game mode. There are three objectives that users must complete to collect the three available rewards. Listed below are the specifics they need to meet:

Pet Food (1x): Play one match in Bomb Squad game mode Weapon Royale Voucher (1x): Play two matches in Bomb Squad game mode Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate (3x): Play three matches in Bomb Squad game mode

The tasks aren’t hard to complete, and gamers can complete them within 30-45 minutes.

Apart from this, the Bomb Squad Cup has commenced as well, and gamers stand a chance to get unique rewards through it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish