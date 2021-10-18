Free Fire rewards for today (18 October 2021): How to get free skins, voucher, bundle and more

Freebies are something that Free Fire gamers do not want to forego. This is due to the fact that most exclusive items require diamonds, which in turn need to be purchased with real currency.

Because of this, a segment of the playerbase waits for redeem codes along with the addition of events that offer exclusive rewards for free. The developers have recently released a new code for the Indian server. Furthermore, numerous events are also underway within the game.

Free rewards in Free Fire today (18 October 2021)

Redeem code – Skins, custom room card, character, pet and more

The FFIC Gold can be used to get one of the following (Image via Free Fire)

Garena released a redemption code as all viewership milestones for the Free Fire India Championship were surpassed. The code is valid until 2:00 pm IST on 18 October 2021 and offers numerous rewards.

Code: FFICJGW9NKYT

Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token

Users can redeem the code from the official website and receive the items from the in-game mail. They can also utilize the FFIC Gold Token to get one of the following: One-Finger Pushup emote, Skyler, Beaston and M4A1 – FFCS from the events tab.

Claim Daily Rewards (Free Fire Diwali) – Vouchers and loot crate

Players have to log in daily to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

As the name suggests, users have to sign in daily to attain numerous rewards, including vouchers and gun crates. All the rewards available in the events are as follows:

Sign in for one day to get the Diamond Royale Voucher

Sign in for two days to get the Weapon Royale Voucher

Sign in for three days to get UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Sign in for four days to get M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Sign in for five days to get FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

Sign in for six days to get the Incubator Voucher

Friends Callback – Venom vs Carnage Crate

Players have until 20 October to finish the event (Image via Free Fire)

The Friends Callback event requires users to invite back their friends who have been inactive for an extensive period of time. This will net them several rewards, one of which is the Venom vs Carnage Crate. For this exclusive cosmetic item, users will have to invite a total of five inactive friends.

Chaos Quest – We Are Venom Streetwear

The exclusive Free Fire x Venom Let There be Carnage bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The event commenced on 16 October 2021 and will be available until 24 October. Users must complete numerous daily missions to earn Carnage Tokens, which can later be used to redeem the We Are Venom Streetwear set. They will need 15 of these tokens.

Chaos Attack – Venom Motorbike

Chaos Attack event will be available until 24 October (Image via Free Fire)

This is a special Free Fire x Venom web event where players need to collect specific tokens that can be utilized to inflict damage on a boss. When the boss retreats, players will get a variety of rewards. Once users defeat the advanced boss, they will get a special Venom Motorbike as a reward.

Edited by Siddharth Satish