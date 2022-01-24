Free Fire rewards for today (24 January 2022): How to get Demi Wings Backpack

Free Fire receives new events on a regular basis, and players are thrilled whenever they begin. During events, individuals are provided with an opportunity to get a variety of items absolutely free of charge.

Today, gamers on the Indian server can avail an exclusive backpack skin, loot box, character trials, and other rewards. However, they will need to complete the required objectives that have been established for the events.

How to get Free Fire rewards for free today (24 January 2021)

Suit Her Up

Collection of tokens have started (Image via Garena)

The Suit Her Up event has started today, and gamers can complete the required missions to collect the ‘SHE Token.’ These can later be used to exchange for rewards, including the Ruthless Jinx Bundle.

However, users must note that only the collection of the tokens has started today, and the exchange process will start on 29 January.

Play New Mode

Users must participate in Creative Mode matches (Image via Garena)

Creative Mode has been introduced for Craftland, and this newly commenced event will give three rewards when users play matches in the mode. Here are the exact details about the tasks and items:

Play 1 time in Creative Mode for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 5 times in Creative Mode for 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Play 10 times in Creative Mode for 3x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Demi Wings Top-Up

There are two items available from this event (Image via Garena)

Demi Wings Top-Up is an ideal event for users who frequently purchase diamonds in Free Fire. They essentially reward players with two items when they buy a particular number of diamonds. These are the specifics:

Purchase 100 diamonds for Burning Flap Loot Box

Purchase 300 diamonds for Demi Wings Backpack

Gather for Party

After playing one match, gamers can get a character trial (Image via Garena)

The Gather for Party event started a few days ago in Free Fire and will be available for gamers until 26 January. Within this time period, the objective of playing one match has to be completed to get the character trials of 13 unique female characters.

Additionally, three other rewards in the form of a Weapon Royale Voucher, 500x Universal Fragments, and Moco Doll Backpack.

Edited by Siddharth Satish