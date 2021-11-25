Free Fire rewards for today (25 November 2021): Get new bundle, Gloo Wall skin, and more

Because exclusive items in Free Fire require users to spend diamonds, a segment of the playerbase must rely on other methods to obtain them. One of the best ways is through the various events that the developers incorporate regularly.

Currently, events centered on Booyah Day are ongoing in the battle royale title, and players can fulfill the required objectives to earn various rewards. The items they can get include a costume bundle, a Gloo Wall skin, and other goods.

Free Fire: Get free rewards today (25 November)

Booyah Day Top Up II

This offers an exclusive Gloo Wall skin (Image via Free Fire)

This event began on 22 November and will be active in the game till 27 November. During this period, individuals will be required to purchase a specific number of diamonds to receive the free rewards.

The following are the items that users would be able to obtain:

Top-up 100 diamonds for Sports Car - Booyah Day 2021

Top-up 500 diamonds for Gloo Wall - Booyah Day 2021

Booyah Go

Booyah Go (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah Go provides users with the opportunity to win a variety of fascinating rewards. To begin, players will need to gather Dice Tokens via daily check-ins or aftermatch drops. Later on, players will be able to use them to participate in the mini-game and earn rewards, including the "Booyah Head" Tokens.

Booyah Head earned by players can be redeemed for prizes such as the special Spirit of Booyah Bundle.

Booyah Shoot

Booyah Shoot offers five milestone rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The Booyah Shoot event is one of the most straightforward events accessible in the game. Individuals must first obtain Basketball Tokens by performing the daily missions assigned to them. Each token can be used to fire a single shot into the hoop.

Once a certain number of points, i.e. successful shots, have been accumulated, users will be able to claim the prizes.

Friends Callback

Friends Callback event ends today (Image via Free Fire)

Free Booyah Helm and Booyah Dice are available from the Friends Callback event. However, the event will be coming to an end today.

All that is required of the users is that they invite a specific number of friends who have been inactive in Garena Free Fire. If they join back, users will get the rewards.

