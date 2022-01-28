Free Fire rewards for today (28 January 2022): Get free legendary emote

Events are a crucial component of Free Fire, and they keep players engaged while also rewarding them with a variety of items.

Garena adds numerous events to the game on a regular basis. The ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign is currently active, and its peak day is approaching very soon. Users are excited about it as they will be able to claim a female character and Detective Panda pet at no cost.

Free Fire: Guide to get free legendary emote and other free rewards

Kungfu Tigers Top-Up (28 January – 2 February)

There is a legendary emote available (Image via Garena)

After the conclusion of the Demi Wings Top-Up, the developers have introduced a new event. It offers three different rewards to players:

Ferocious Facepaint: Top-up 100 diamonds

SVD – Frozen Platinum: Top-up 300 diamonds

Kungfu Tigers (emote): Top-up 500 diamonds

When individuals purchase the required number of diamonds in-game, they will be rewarded with these three items as a top-up bonus.

Note: The rewards are technically free, but gamers are required to spend money on buying the diamonds to meet the objectives.

Daily Login Reward (26 January – 1 February)

Today is the third day of the event (Image via Garena)

The She Plays Free Fire campaign has brought multiple events, one of which offers a ‘Daily Login Reward.’ As the name suggests, users should simply log in and claim the free rewards in-game. They do not have to complete any other tasks.

If users have signed in each day since the event started on 26 January, they will be eligible to claim Carbon Time-Hopper (Bottom) and Carbon Time-Hopper (Head).

Suit Her Up (24 January – 1 February)

Collection of tokens has started (Image via Garena)

In the ‘Suit Her Up’ event, gamers are first required to collect ‘SHE Tokens’ by completing missions that refresh daily. Tokens can subsequently be used to redeem rewards, which include the following:

Ruthless Jinx Bundle 500x Universal Fragments Weapon Royale Voucher Random Loadout Loot Crate

It is important to remember that the redemption will be starting on 29 January, which happens to be the peak day of the She Plays Free Fire campaign.

