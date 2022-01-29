Free Fire rewards for today (29 January): Get free character and pet

Many Free Fire players rely on special events as one of their primary means of obtaining free rewards. The ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign is presently in progress, and users can earn various female-themed items by participating.

As today is the peak day of the festivities, a few new events have made their way into the game. Individuals can obtain the Detective Panda pet and a free character, among other exclusive rewards.

How to get a free character, pet, and other rewards in Free Fire (29 January)

Kungfu Tigers Top-Up

Gamers can obtain a free legendary emote (Image via Garena)

The top-up event commenced recently and features three distinct rewards: face paint, gun skin, and Legendary emote. Like all previous events, individuals must complete the purchase for a particular number of diamonds to get the rewards as a bonus.

Play Time Reward

Detective Panda is present in this event (Image via Garena)

The Play Time Reward event commenced today, i.e., 29 January, and users have to complete the task of playing the game for a specific duration of time. Consequently, they will be able to get the Detective Panda pet and other items for absolutely free. These are the specifics:

Login 1 day for 1000x Universal Fragments Play 30 minutes for 2000x Universal Fragments and Detective Panda pet Play 60 minutes for 3x Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

Suit Her Up

There’s a costume bundle available for free (Image via Garena)

In the Suit Her Up event, players have to accumulate ‘SHE Tokens’ by completing the missions. The same can be used to redeem the items, such as a costume bundle, weapon royale voucher, etc.

The event will run until 1 February, so users have a few days left on their hands.

Daily Login Reward

Daily Login Reward requires users to log in every day (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login Reward event provides gamers with several rewards, and they have to sign in to receive the items. If individuals have logged in every day since the start of the event (26 January), they can proceed to claim the 7-day trial of the entire Cosmic Ridge bundle.

Get Free Character

Any character can be claimed (Image via Garena)

Through this event, users can obtain a free character. They have the opportunity to claim any one of these options for free:

Olivia Nikita Misha Caroline Moco Laura A124 Shani Notora Steffie Kapella Dasha Xayne

Gamers aren’t required to perform any task and can directly acquire the desired character.

Edited by Ravi Iyer