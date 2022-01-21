Best Free Fire characters to pick in login event on 29th January

Free Fire players can choose from a wide array of characters that suit their playing style. Each of them possesses a unique ability that majorly helps on the battlefield. With the recent changes, several characters can also be unlocked by spending gold or diamonds.

The newly added She Plays Free Fire calendar has been instrumental in creating excitement for the next event. Additionally, the developers have released teasers for the events, and players are fully aware of the rewards as well as the associated tasks. Gamers can receive a free character as part of the login event on the peak day, 29 January 2022.

Top 3 characters to acquire in Free Fire's login event

There are a total of 13 female characters available in the login event, and gamers can obtain one of these for free. Here are the best options:

3) Dasha

Dasha - Partying On (Image via Free Fire)

Ability – Partying On

Partying On is a great ability even for novice players as its main impact is on reducing the recoil. Recoil build-up rate is lowered by 6%, and maximum recoil is decreased by 6%. Users also benefit from reduced fall damage by 30%, and the recovery time is reduced by 80%.

Gamers can easily spray with any firearm and quickly take down opponents. Moreover, this is a passive ability, and they can use it in character combinations.

2) A124

A124 - Thrill of Battle (Image via Free Fire)

Ability – Thrill of Battle

Players can use A124 along with Miguel to substitute for other premium characters like K and Alok. The Thrill of Battle is an active ability that helps gamers convert 20 EP into HP in four seconds. Users will be able to activate it every 10 seconds.

Although EP conversion is less at the first level, 60 EP to HP is far from a trivial amount at the maximum level.

1) Xayne

Xayne - Xtreme Encounter (Image via Free Fire)

Ability – Xtreme Encounter

Xayne's ability has been boosted in the OB32 update, making it an even more lethal character. It provides users with an extra 80 HP that reduces over time and increases the damage dealt with Gloo Walls and shields by 80%. This ability comes with a long cooldown time of 150 seconds, and the duration is set to 15 seconds.

Xayne is an excellent choice for those who like to play aggressively. The increased HP acts as a buffer, but users can easily reduce Gloo Walls and shields to dust with greater damage.

Note: The abilities are mentioned at the lowest level, and characters can be upgraded to get additional benefits.

