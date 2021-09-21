Free Fire rewards for today: How to get Glo Technica Skyboard and Cosmic Teleportia Bundle on 21 September

Most Free Fire users have always relied on events to fulfill their desire to obtain an exclusive assortment of in-game items. Moco: Rebirth started earlier this month and brought in many exciting events, keeping players occupied for a few weeks.

The newly added events provide a wide range of attractive rewards for completing the missions. The majority of these will conclude in the next few days. Therefore users should collect the items as soon as possible.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire today

Tech Guru Top Up

The rewards from the top-up event are effectively free, as users are not required to spend any in-game currency but rather purchase a given number of diamonds.

The Tech Guru Top Up event, which began on 15 September 2021, will conclude today. It offers various enticing themed cosmetics, such as the Moco Month Backpack and Gloo Wall – Glo Technica, for purchasing the given number of diamonds.

Friends Callback

The reward for the Friends Callback event is a Cyber Multitasker Loot Box. During this event, users must invite their inactive friends back to receive various items. They will have to call back five of their friends to get the loot box. However, users only have a few hours before the event ends today.

Stronghold Battle

Stronghold is a new mode in Free Fire that was added as part of the Moco: Rebirth event. In this mode, users must earn points by capturing the Stronghold. They can also eliminate the opponents to get their points.

As it is with every mode added to the game, users are provided with various incentives to play the Stronghold mode. The most prominent item includes Grenade – Glo Rubik, which can be earned by playing ten games in this mode.

Since the event closes on 22 September 2021, users only have one day remaining.

Coder’s Crib

In the Coder’s Crib event, players must utilize the Coder Cube C1 token and participate in the Pew Pew Pew minigame to earn M Coins. These can later be used to claim various rewards from the Horizon Store, including the Cosmic Teleportia Bundle.

The event began on 10 September and will conclude on 26 September.

Moco Jump

Moco Jump features several rewards, such as the Glo Drone backpack. In the event, users must achieve a set amount of points in the minigame by avoiding the obstacles.

To attain all the rewards, they will have to accumulate a total of 12000 points. The minigame has two different modes: Origin and Virus Invade (it offers 1.7x bonus points per run.)

Moco’s Challenge

The Moco's Challenge event began on 12 September and will end today, 21 September. All that the users have to do is play a specific number of matches to get the rewards. Here are all the ones available:

1 match using Moco: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

3 matches using Moco: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 October 2021)

5 matches using Moco: Glo Technica Skyboard

