Free Fire Runestone Hyperbook: Runestone Sigil Groza, Weathered Runestone Gloo Wall, and more

Like all of the previous Free Fire updates, OB39 has also brought plenty of new additions to the game, and fans can expect more content in the coming days. For the past few weeks, leaks have been coming in related to fresh material regarding new items, events, and rewards.

The upcoming Runestone Hyperbook has finally been put on display in the game after multiple leaks from various renowned data miners. Fans can now take a peek at the featured collectibles, including the skins for items like a backpack, the Groza assault rifle, a Gloo Wall, a Loot Box, and more.

Runestone Hyperbook: All upcoming time-limited rewards in Garena Free Fire

Groza skin in Runestone Hyperbook (Image via Garena)

Although Runestone Hyperbook has been added to the game's Lab section, there is no clarity on when it will make its way to FF and FF MAX.

Thus, until Garena makes any official announcement regarding the arrival of the limited-edition Hyperbook to the popular BR shooter, players can take a look at the following rewards that are showcased in Lab:

Teal Core Loot Box

Motorbike - Teal Rush

Teal Glow Backpack

Runestone Sickle

Katana - Whetted Runestone

Groza - Runestone Sigil

Earthly Force emote

Gloo Wall - Weathered Runestone

Currently, the price and procedure of acquiring the Runestone Hyperbook are undisclosed. Judging by the previous editions of Hyperbooks in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, one can expect its launch via an in-game event that can be based on a top-up or a part of any upcoming campaign/promo.

However, buying or obtaining Hyperbook in Free Fire or its MAX version will not unlock all featured rewards. Players must unlock the regular and secret pages (with spins) to attain all of the collectibles.

However, as each prize of Runestone Hyperbook has a Mythic-level rarity, one can expect the pricing to be higher than regular items in the game.

A popular data miner with Instagram account @knightclown_ recently posted a leak around Runestone Hyperbook, in which the displayed price is 100 Gold. Nevertheless, players should take the information with a grain of salt.

How to view the featured items in Runestone Hyperbook (Image via Garena)

Here's how one can view all of the items featured in Runestone Hyperbook:

Step 1: Open FF/FF MAX's latest version (OB39) on your device.

Step 2: Log in with your desired account, be it a social media platform or guest ID.

You can log in with a guest account, but it is usually prone to losing the in-game data with uninstallation or updates. Therefore, you must bind your account first with a specific platform like Google (Play Store), Apple ID (App Store), Huawei ID (Huawei AppGallery), Facebook, Twitter, or VK.

Step 3: Tap the Lab menu on the left side of the main screen lobby.

Step 4: Press the Hyperbook option and choose Runestone Hyperbook, where you can view all the rewards.

