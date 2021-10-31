Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass: Price, how to get, theme, and leaked rewards

Every new month marks the beginning of a new season of Elite Pass in Free Fire, bringing with it dozens of new and enticing cosmetics to the game. Additionally, the pass typically includes two special bundles, one for the male character and one for the female character, along with various other skins.
The Elite Pass Season 42 is all set to go live on 1 November 2021 and the pre-order for the same is already underway. Unlike a few previous passes, a gun skin with additional attributes is up for grabs for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle.
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 theme and price
Elite Pass Season 42 is based around the theme of Inferno Rage. Users can pre-order it ahead of time to earn special rewards or wait for it to be incorporated into the game.
The Elite Bundle is available for pre-order for a price of 999 diamonds. The pass price is likely to remain consistent with previous iterations. Once the new Elite Pass is available on 1 November 2021, gamers will purchase it for 499 diamonds. However, the Elite Bundle will cost users a total of 999 diamonds.
Steps to pre-order
Step 1: Players can open the existing Elite Pass and tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.
Step 2: Subsequently, they can pre-order the pass by tapping on the blue diamond button and confirming their purchase.
Leaked Rewards
Though the pass is yet to be added to the game, the leaks around its rewards have surfaced a while ago. Here are some of the key items:
These are only leaks, and users will find out about the exact rewards after its release.