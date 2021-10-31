Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass: Price, how to get, theme, and leaked rewards

Every new month marks the beginning of a new season of Elite Pass in Free Fire, bringing with it dozens of new and enticing cosmetics to the game. Additionally, the pass typically includes two special bundles, one for the male character and one for the female character, along with various other skins.

The Elite Pass Season 42 is all set to go live on 1 November 2021 and the pre-order for the same is already underway. Unlike a few previous passes, a gun skin with additional attributes is up for grabs for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 theme and price

Elite Pass Season 42 is based around the theme of Inferno Rage. Users can pre-order it ahead of time to earn special rewards or wait for it to be incorporated into the game.

The cost of upgrade is expected to be the same (Image via Free Fire)

The Elite Bundle is available for pre-order for a price of 999 diamonds. The pass price is likely to remain consistent with previous iterations. Once the new Elite Pass is available on 1 November 2021, gamers will purchase it for 499 diamonds. However, the Elite Bundle will cost users a total of 999 diamonds.

Steps to pre-order

The pre-order is available for the next 10 hours (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players can open the existing Elite Pass and tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.

Players can pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can pre-order the pass by tapping on the blue diamond button and confirming their purchase.

Leaked Rewards

Though the pass is yet to be added to the game, the leaks around its rewards have surfaced a while ago. Here are some of the key items:

The exclusive female bundle (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Beastly Wrath Skyboard is eye-catching (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

The loot box will be available at 150 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Beastly Wrath backpack can only be attained 200 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

The exclusive male bundle (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

These are only leaks, and users will find out about the exact rewards after its release.

