How to pre-order Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass to get exclusive gun skin for free

The Elite Pass is one of the most valuable commodities in Garena Free Fire as it allows players to gain a profusion of cosmetic items as they progress through it. These are available every month and often include at least two bundles as well as a plethora of different skins, such as a backpack and a surfboard.

With the current Elite Pass Season 41 coming to an end in a couple of days, players are excited to get their hands on the upcoming items. Additionally, pre-orders for the Elite Bundle for Season 42 have commenced.

Pre-order for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 is underway

The pre-ordering has begun today (Image via Free Fire)

The forthcoming Elite Pass Season 42 is called Inferno Rage and will be incorporated on 1 November 2021. The pre-order for the Elite Bundle began today and will cost players 999 diamonds.

Users will get all the perks of the Elite Bundle on its release, along with the exclusive MP5 – Beastly Wrath, which has caught the eyes of many players. The red-themed gun skin is not only eye-catching but also packs great attributes.

Attributes of the gun skin

MP5 – Beastly Wrath is the exclusive cosmetic (Image via Free Fire)

Rate of Fire: "+"

Magazine: "+"

Movement Speed: "-"

Note: A "+" refers to an increase, while "-" is a decrease.

As always, players will also have the option to purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds upon its release. However, in this case, they will miss out on the exclusive pre-order items.

Players looking to purchase the Elite Bundle can go ahead and pre-order it for the additional perks.

Steps to pre-order

You can follow these steps for pre-ordering Elite Bundle.

Step 1: You need to load up Free Fire on your device and open the Elite Pass section.

Click the icon beside the upgrade button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you need to tap on the icon beside the upgrade button.

Tap on the blue diamond button and then confirm the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You have to press the blue diamond button and confirm your purchase to pre-order and get the reward.

