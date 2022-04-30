Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass leaked and confirmed rewards

The much-awaited Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass will go live tomorrow. Upon purchasing the pass, players will get to claim exciting rewards depending on the number of badges they possess.

The theme of the Season 48 Elite Pass is Checkered Nobility, and it offers two themed bundles, as usual. If gamers pre-register by today, 30 April, they will also get to claim the King of Lune backpack skin.

Free Fire: Season 48 Elite Pass details

The Elite Pass will be available from tomorrow, i.e., 1 May. Users will have one month to purchase any of its variants.

By paying 999 diamonds now, they can pre-order the Season 48 Elite Pass. Once the season is unveiled and the Elite Pass goes live, players can equip the pre-order reward, the King of Lune backpack skin.

Confirmed rewards

So far, only three rewards have been confirmed by the developers:

Checkmate Knight Bundle

Checkmate Dame Bundle

King of Lune backpack skin

Other rewards

Free Fire data miners are always given a sneak peek of the upcoming rewards every time before the Elite Pass items are officially revealed. The rumored rewards, along with the number of badges necessary to claim them, are given below:

Tuk Tuk – Checkered King - 0 badge

War of Chess avatar - 5 badge

AN94 – Checkered Knight - 10 badge

Checkmate Warrioress (Top) - 15 badges

Knight Mind Banner - 30 badges

Checkmate General (Top) and Knight Mind Avatar - 40 badges

Checkmate Dame Bundle - 50 badges

VSS Checkered Knight - 80 badges

Checkmate T-shirt and Knight Gleam Skyboard - 100 badges

Rook Master Banner - 115 badges

Grenade – Checkered King - 125 badges

Rook Master Avatar - 135 badges

Art of Chess banner and Board Gallop loot box - 150 badges

Come and Dance emote - 170 badges

Checkered King Backpack - 195 badges

Mind Game Backpack - 200 badges

Checkmate Knight Bundle - 225 badges

Note: The above rewards are speculations and might not match the actual prizes, which will be revealed tomorrow once the Elite Pass goes live.

Variants of the Elite Pass in Free Fire

As always, the Elite Pass is of two types – Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. As of now, only the Elite Bundle can be pre-ordered. The Elite Pass will be available tomorrow. The prices of the passes are:

Elite Bundle – 999 diamonds

Elite Pass – 499 diamonds

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

