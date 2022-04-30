Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass leaked and confirmed rewards

The much-awaited Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass will go live tomorrow. Upon purchasing the pass, players will get to claim exciting rewards depending on the number of badges they possess.
The theme of the Season 48 Elite Pass is Checkered Nobility, and it offers two themed bundles, as usual. If gamers pre-register by today, 30 April, they will also get to claim the King of Lune backpack skin.
Free Fire: Season 48 Elite Pass details
The Elite Pass will be available from tomorrow, i.e., 1 May. Users will have one month to purchase any of its variants.
By paying 999 diamonds now, they can pre-order the Season 48 Elite Pass. Once the season is unveiled and the Elite Pass goes live, players can equip the pre-order reward, the King of Lune backpack skin.
Confirmed rewards
So far, only three rewards have been confirmed by the developers:
- Checkmate Knight Bundle
- Checkmate Dame Bundle
- King of Lune backpack skin
Other rewards
Free Fire data miners are always given a sneak peek of the upcoming rewards every time before the Elite Pass items are officially revealed. The rumored rewards, along with the number of badges necessary to claim them, are given below:
- Tuk Tuk – Checkered King - 0 badge
- War of Chess avatar - 5 badge
- AN94 – Checkered Knight - 10 badge
- Checkmate Warrioress (Top) - 15 badges
- Knight Mind Banner - 30 badges
- Checkmate General (Top) and Knight Mind Avatar - 40 badges
- Checkmate Dame Bundle - 50 badges
- VSS Checkered Knight - 80 badges
- Checkmate T-shirt and Knight Gleam Skyboard - 100 badges
- Rook Master Banner - 115 badges
- Grenade – Checkered King - 125 badges
- Rook Master Avatar - 135 badges
- Art of Chess banner and Board Gallop loot box - 150 badges
- Come and Dance emote - 170 badges
- Checkered King Backpack - 195 badges
- Mind Game Backpack - 200 badges
- Checkmate Knight Bundle - 225 badges
Note: The above rewards are speculations and might not match the actual prizes, which will be revealed tomorrow once the Elite Pass goes live.
Variants of the Elite Pass in Free Fire
As always, the Elite Pass is of two types – Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. As of now, only the Elite Bundle can be pre-ordered. The Elite Pass will be available tomorrow. The prices of the passes are:
- Elite Bundle – 999 diamonds
- Elite Pass – 499 diamonds
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.