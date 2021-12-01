Free Fire 'Server will be ready soon' error: All you must know

Regular updates are one of the main reasons behind Free Fire’s remarkable growth in recent years. They are incorporated every few months, and to keep the game fresh, Garena provides various new features.

To add the new OB31 update of Free Fire, the developers have taken down the game’s servers. As a result of this, the players cannot get into the quick-paced battle royale title. Instead, they are facing an error message on their screens reading, 'Server will be ready soon.'

Everything to know about the 'Server will be ready soon' error in Free Fire

Servers of Free Fire have been taken down for maintenance by the developers (Image via Free Fire)

The majority of Free Fire gamers are already aware of this error and the reason behind it. They are encountering this due to the game’s server being down in conjunction with the previously announced maintenance.

The break has already begun, and it will take a few hours for the servers to go live again. This is done by the developers to facilitate the transition to the game’s next update.

There is no reason for players to panic as everyone is facing this error. It will be automatically resolved once the break concludes. The exact timings for the maintenance are as follows:

Free Fire OB31 update maintenance start: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5.30) on 1 December 2021

Free Fire OB31 update maintenance end: By 6:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 1 December 2021

Individuals cannot access their favorite title until later in the evening. Also, those searching for an alternative workaround should stop doing so as there is none available except patiently waiting for the servers to be up and running.

The download for the OB31 update will be made available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users who are playing on Android devices will be eligible to use APK and OBB files as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once the game's servers open up, a new Clash Squad ranked season will be available for the players, alongside a new Gold Royale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu