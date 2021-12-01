Garena Free Fire OB31 update expected APK+OBB file size

The Free Fire OB31 update will be made available worldwide today, and users are pretty delighted with its arrival. As with previous updates, tons of features will be making their way into the game.

This time around, a new rank named “Master” will be added between the Heroic and Grandmaster tiers, among other changes.

Once the new version is made available, users on Androids will be eligible to download it straight from the Google Play Store. Another option would be to use the APK and OBB files.

Expected file size of Free Fire OB31 update APK+OBB files

The size of the Free Fire OB31 update APK file be around 50 MB (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB31 update’s APK file will be approximately 50 MB. On the other hand, the expected file size of the OBB is likely to lie in the range of 600-700 MB.

Consequently, if the users choose to avail these files, they will have to ensure sufficient storage space to incorporate the download and install processes.

However, even after downloading the game, players must note that they won’t be able to play it until the maintenance break ends. They can read more about it by clicking here.

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, the game can be updated using the Google Play Store as well:

Users may save time by going directly to the game’s page on the Google Play Store by clicking this link. Alternatively, they may manually search for the game using the search bar. Subsequently, gamers should click the update button to download the update.

As per the recent pattern, the update on the Play Store is probably between 400-500 MB.

Patch notes

There are tons of changes in the Free Fire OB31 update. Here are the short patch notes:

Multiple character ability balanced

Numerous weapon changes and new MAC10

Option to adjust the kill streak notifications

Introduction of Hardcore mode in the custom rooms

Availability of gloo walls in the training grounds

Readers may view the detailed notes on this webpage.

Edited by Ravi Iyer