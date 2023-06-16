Free Fire State Wars explained: How to get Dino Suit and State Wars Champ top (MAX version)

The much-awaited State Wars has commenced on Free Fire MAX's Indian server. With its release, you have an opportunity to display your skills and win several rewards, including the Dino Suit and the State Wars Champ top, for free. The concept of the event is similar to the previously available Regional Battle, as you can select a certain state and earn a particular number of points to win the rewards.

State Wars will run for about two weeks, during which you will be able to earn points. Subsequently, you have about a week to claim the rewards from the new web-event interface.

New State Wars starts in Free Fire MAX

The new State Wars web event began on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on June 16, 2023, and will be open for participation until June 29, 2023. You must select a state and earn points to win the rewards.

The scoring system for the event is as follows:

Eliminate (BR and CS modes) – 1 point

CS Booyah – 2 points

BR Top 3 – 3 points

BR Booyah – 3 points (3 more points from BR Top 3 as well)

Additionally, you should look out for Bonus Missions, where as a state, you can earn additional points if your state meets a particular milestone. Once the phase is complete, you will earn prizes depending on your leaderboard ranking.

The scoring system for the new State Wars event (Image via Garena)

The rewards are available in two categories, and the details about them are as follows:

State

Top state – State Wars Champ (top) (30 days)

Top 5 states – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Top 10 states – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Others – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Solo

Solo 10,000 – Dino Suit (30 days)

Top 1,00,000 – Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Top 2,50,000 – Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Others - Random Loadout Loot Crate

Thus, if you wish to achieve the exclusive State Wars Champ (top) and the Dino Suit, not only must you finish in the top 10,000, but your state must also finish first.

Steps to claim rewards from newly added State Wars in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps you can follow to participate in Free Fire MAX State Wars:

Step 1: Access the event area of the game and then select the State Wars tab.

Select the state and confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select State Wars Event section and click the Go button to open the interface.

Step 3: Select the preferred State or Union Territory that you wish to represent.

It is important to make this selection carefully as you cannot make any changes regarding this.

Step 4: Finally, you need to earn points for your state by playing matches and winning exclusive rewards.

You will be able to claim the prizes for your accounts starting from June 30, 2023.

