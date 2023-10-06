Free Fire Tanjiro Ring Luck Royale guide: Get Tanjiro’s Bundle and other rewards

Free Fire’s collaboration with Demon Slayer led to an influx of exquisite cosmetics and engaging events over the last few days. The newly launched Tanjiro Ring has stood out, and rightly so, as you can avail of a magnificent Demon Slayer-themed costume bundle alongside two other well-crafted emotes. The Luck Royale became part of Free Fire on October 5, 2023, and is here to stay until October 25, 2023.
More details on the new event are offered in the corresponding sections.
New Free Fire Tanjiro Ring explained
The Tanjiro Ring has arrived in the latest Luck Royale, which requires you to spend Diamonds to avail of the rewards. A single spin alone costs 20 Diamonds, while the second alternative of 11 spins is priced at 200 Diamonds.
The items are given out randomly, constituting:
- Tanjiro’s Bundle
- Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux
- Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool
- Sakonji Mask
- 1x Tanjiro Token
- 2x Tanjiro Tokens
- 3x Tanjiro Tokens
- 5x Tanjiro Tokens
- 10x Tanjiro Tokens
Free Fire Tanjiro Ring Exchange section
You can exchange Tanjiro Tokens for the preferred Demon Slayer-themed rewards. This option is particularly handy if you do not receive your desired item through the spins. The list of items alongside the required number of tokens is displayed below:
- Tanjiro’s Bundle – 200x Tanjiro Tokens
- Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux – 150x Tanjiro Tokens
- Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool – 80x Tanjiro Tokens
- Sakonji Mask – 60x Tanjiro Tokens
- Name Change Card – 40x Tanjiro Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Tanjiro Tokens
- Cube Fragment – 5x Tanjiro Tokens
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Tanjiro Tokens
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Tanjiro Tokens
- Royale Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Tanjiro Tokens
- Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) – 4x Tanjiro Tokens
How to get Tanjiro’s Bundle from Free Fire Tanjiro Ring?
Here are the steps to get the new Tanjiro’s Bundle:
- Step 1: Load up Luck Royale in your Free Fire account.
- Step 2: Select the Tanjiro Ring option from the list.
- Step 3: Use Diamonds to make the desired number of spins. As stated earlier, the two options are one spin for 20 Diamonds and 10+1 at 200.
You may continue to draw rewards from the prize pool until you receive the bundle or have accumulated 200 Tanjiro Tokens. In the latter scenario, you can access the exchange and trade tokens for the desired item, which, in this case, is Tanjiro’s Bundle.
How many Diamonds do you need to get Tanjiro’s Bundle from Free Fire Tanjiro Ring?
Based on the recent trends, you can expect to get the Tanjiro’s Bundle or collect sufficient spins for it by spending around 2000 Diamonds. This is merely an estimate, as the Ring-themed Luck Royale offers no assurance of awarding a specific prize after a certain number of spins.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.