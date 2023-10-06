Free Fire Tanjiro Ring Luck Royale guide: Get Tanjiro’s Bundle and other rewards

Free Fire’s collaboration with Demon Slayer led to an influx of exquisite cosmetics and engaging events over the last few days. The newly launched Tanjiro Ring has stood out, and rightly so, as you can avail of a magnificent Demon Slayer-themed costume bundle alongside two other well-crafted emotes. The Luck Royale became part of Free Fire on October 5, 2023, and is here to stay until October 25, 2023.

More details on the new event are offered in the corresponding sections.

New Free Fire Tanjiro Ring explained

The Tanjiro Ring has arrived in the latest Luck Royale, which requires you to spend Diamonds to avail of the rewards. A single spin alone costs 20 Diamonds, while the second alternative of 11 spins is priced at 200 Diamonds.

The items are given out randomly, constituting:

Tanjiro’s Bundle

Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux

Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool

Sakonji Mask

1x Tanjiro Token

2x Tanjiro Tokens

3x Tanjiro Tokens

5x Tanjiro Tokens

10x Tanjiro Tokens

Free Fire Tanjiro Ring Exchange section

Here is the exchange section of the event (Image via Garena)

You can exchange Tanjiro Tokens for the preferred Demon Slayer-themed rewards. This option is particularly handy if you do not receive your desired item through the spins. The list of items alongside the required number of tokens is displayed below:

Tanjiro’s Bundle – 200x Tanjiro Tokens

Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux – 150x Tanjiro Tokens

Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool – 80x Tanjiro Tokens

Sakonji Mask – 60x Tanjiro Tokens

Name Change Card – 40x Tanjiro Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Tanjiro Tokens

Cube Fragment – 5x Tanjiro Tokens

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Tanjiro Tokens

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Tanjiro Tokens

Royale Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Tanjiro Tokens

Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) – 4x Tanjiro Tokens

How to get Tanjiro’s Bundle from Free Fire Tanjiro Ring?

Follow the steps below to claim the rewards from the event (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps to get the new Tanjiro’s Bundle:

Step 1: Load up Luck Royale in your Free Fire account.

Load up Luck Royale in your Free Fire account. Step 2: Select the Tanjiro Ring option from the list.

Select the Tanjiro Ring option from the list. Step 3: Use Diamonds to make the desired number of spins. As stated earlier, the two options are one spin for 20 Diamonds and 10+1 at 200.

You may continue to draw rewards from the prize pool until you receive the bundle or have accumulated 200 Tanjiro Tokens. In the latter scenario, you can access the exchange and trade tokens for the desired item, which, in this case, is Tanjiro’s Bundle.

How many Diamonds do you need to get Tanjiro’s Bundle from Free Fire Tanjiro Ring?

Based on the recent trends, you can expect to get the Tanjiro’s Bundle or collect sufficient spins for it by spending around 2000 Diamonds. This is merely an estimate, as the Ring-themed Luck Royale offers no assurance of awarding a specific prize after a certain number of spins.

