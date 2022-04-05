Free Fire Top-up Center method for diamonds and other rewards revealed

Diamonds are among the essential items in Garena Free Fire that serve as in-game currency. Thus, most in-game accessories or items are unlockable with a certain amount of diamonds. Furthermore, Free Fire's currency is valuable in acquiring collectibles from several in-game events.

Thus, to promote the purchase of more diamonds, Garena introduces multiple top-up events every month. These top-up events allow users to claim free rewards after purchasing a certain amount of diamonds. Hence, players can use the Free Fire Top-up Center to buy diamonds in the game.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide on how to use the Top-up Center to get diamonds and bonus rewards

Users need to follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in the game:

Step 1: Users can Google for "Garena Top-up Center" and must use the appropriate results. They can also tap here to visit Garena's Top-up Center (Singapore/global).

Indian users should click here to be redirected to Games Kharido (Garena's Top-up Center for the region.

Garena's Top-up center (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several apps are shown on the homepage, and users must carefully tap on Free Fire.

Games Kharido (Image via Garena)

Games Kharido, on the other hand, only showcases Free Fire, so there is no chance of getting confused.

Step 3: Players will have to log in to their accounts using Facebook or their player IDs. Players accessing the Global/Singaporean Top-up Center can use their Garena account to log in.

Log in using desired account (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The Global Top-up Center has three payment methods - ShopeePay (Garena's sister company), Garena Shells, and Garena PPC (Prepaid Card). Games Kharido, on the other hand, only features the PPC method.

There are three methods listed on the global Top-up Center

Garena PPC method on Games Kharido (Image via Garena)

All three methods can be used as follows:

ShopeePay method: Players will need to choose their desired amount, select "Proceed to Payment," and scan the QR code using ShopeePay or Shopee app to complete the transaction. After a successful payment, users will receive 15% extra diamonds, alongside a 2% bonus in their app wallets.

Players will need to choose their desired amount, select "Proceed to Payment," and scan the QR code using ShopeePay or Shopee app to complete the transaction. After a successful payment, users will receive 15% extra diamonds, alongside a 2% bonus in their app wallets. Garena Shells: Players will have to log in using their Garena accounts and use the available shells to purchase the desired amount of diamonds.

Players will have to log in using their Garena accounts and use the available shells to purchase the desired amount of diamonds. Garena PPC (Games Kharido): Indian users will have to pay by selecting the desired amount of diamonds, filling PPC password, and tapping confirm.

How to purchase Garena's International Prepaid Card?

One can purchase Prepaid Card from MTCGAME (Image via MTCGAME)

Gamers can purchase the PPC via MTCGAME, an online global game store. MTCGAME will allow users to purchase diamonds with 10% bonuses that they will have to redeem at the Top-up Center.

They should follow the steps given below to purchase the Garena PPC for Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the page for Free Fire on MTCGAME by tapping here.

Step 2: They will have to choose the card with the required number of diamonds they want to acquire.

Step 3: After adding the desired card to the cart, users need to open the cart, fill e-mail ID, check the terms & conditions, and proceed to pay with the desired method.

The details regarding the card will be sent to the players' e-mail accounts, which they can use at the Top-up Center to redeem the purchased diamonds. Upon purchasing a specific number of diamonds from the website, they can claim the coveted rewards in the MAX variant or the original game via top-up events.

