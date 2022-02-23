Free Fire unban date rumors on internet are fake as Indian govt hasn't lifted the ban yet

Much to the utter shock of Indian Battle Royale gamers, Free Fire was banned in the country on February 14, 2022. The Indian government took this drastic decision in light of national security issues.

This is not the first time a fan-favorite Battle Royale game has been banned. Back in September 2020, PUBG Mobile and its lighter version were taken down as it had Chinese roots.

This time, the Indian government banned 53 mobile applications along with Garena's flagship title. These applications either had Chinese roots or were clones of the apps that were previously banned by the government.

The BR was the only exception on the list and was banned as it compromised national security. Recent rumors spreading all over the internet regarding the unbanning of the game seem to be fake.

Free Fire unban dates are fake; it is still banned in India

Nearly ten months after its ban, PUBG Mobile was eventually re-released in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2021. Naturally, Free Fire players are curious if an Indian version of the game will be released.

Hence, unban rumors revolving around the Battle Royale game have taken over the internet, and many people are curious to learn when the title will be back. Some players are also spreading fake news that the game will be back soon, along with possible dates. Here are a few examples:

However, the above dates and claims are false as the game is still banned in India. No official confirmation regarding its return has been revealed by authorized sources or the government.

The need to unban the BR is not yet necessary as the game can still be enjoyed on mobile devices using a wifi connection. Since the servers have not been blocked, players will still be able to enjoy the Battle Royale title.

Moreover, mobile gamers can still shift to Free Fire MAX as it is available for download on the Google Play Store.

