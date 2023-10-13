Free Fire Unicorn Ring Luck Royale: Get Rainbow Dreams and Fantastic Fantasy Bundle

Garena has not skipped a single beat in releasing new Luck Royales into Free Fire, with Unicorn Ring being the latest entrant. The two primary rewards offered through the same are the latest Rainbow Dreams Bundle and Fantastic Fantasy Bundle. The Luck Royale additionally brings AK-47 Unicorn Rage-themed gun skins onto the table.

As an added, you can also utilize the previously owned Universal Ring Tokens to claim the rewards, making it an attractive avenue for players to spend their precious Diamonds.

New Unicorn Ring starts in Free Fire

Unicorn Ring will run until October 25, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Garena added a new Unicorn Ring in Free Fire on October 12, 2023, and the Luck Royale will continue until October 25, 2023. You will have the opportunity to get the Rainbow Dreams and Fantastic Fantasy Bundle alongside previously available AK-47 Unicorn Rage-themed gun skins.

You cannot get the rewards immediately and will need to make spins using Diamonds. A single spin will set you back by 20 Diamonds, as the pack of 10+1 will otherwise cost 200 Diamonds. Subsequently, you will draw from the following prize pool:

Rainbow Dreams Bundle

Fantastic Fantasy Bundle

AK – 47 Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era)

AK – 47 Unicorn’s Rage (Lava)

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

Even then, if you do not acquire the preferred reward, the exchange section allows you to redeem Rainbow Dreams Bundle, Fantastic Fantasy Bundle, the gun skins, and more. The contents and the corresponding token requirements are as follows:

Exchange section

Rainbow Dreams Bundle: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Fantastic Fantasy Bundle: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

AK – 47 Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era): 225x Universal Ring Tokens

AK – 47 Unicorn’s Rage (Lava): 200x Universal Ring Tokens

AK – 47 Unicorn’s Rage (Violet): 175x Universal Ring Tokens

AK – 47 Unicorn’s Rage (Ice Age): 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

How to get Rainbow Dreams and Fantastic Fantasy Bundles from Free Fire Unicorn Ring?

Access the event by following the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

Here's the detailed guide to get the rewards from Free Fire Unicorn Ring:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section and select the option reading Unicorn Ring from the menu.

Step 2: You may then utilize the Diamonds in your wallets to make the spins. You only have two spin options: single and 10+1. Continue until you have acquired the preferred rewards.

Step 3: In the event of unfavorable rewards, you can trade the Universal Ring Tokens through the exchange section. Select the item and click the exchange button.

The items will be reflected in your Free Fire account immediately.

How many Diamonds do you need to get Rainbow Dreams and Fantastic Fantasy Bundle in Free Fire?

As per the recent trends, it is safe to assume that you can draw either Rainbow Dreams or Fantastic Fantasy Bundle by making spins worth 1800-3000 Diamonds. However, this cost can be reduced if you own sufficient Universal Ring Tokens.

It is also important to note that this figure is just an estimate as there is no particular cost to get the rewards from the Ring-themed Luck Royales. Some players may obtain the bundles in their initial attempts, while others may fail even after hundreds of spins.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.