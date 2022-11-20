Free Fire unlimited diamond mods are not safe, here's why

Launched as a battle royale game suitable for low-end devices, Free Fire has turned out to be a game-changer with the numbers it has pulled. The Garena-developed survival-shooter boasts over a billion downloads in the Play Store, and the in-game cosmetics have played a significant role in creating a cult-like fanbase.

The consistent influx of new in-game collectibles in Free Fire and FF MAX has contributed to the increase in player engagement. Most of the time, players are required to purchase diamonds to get different collectibles in the game. However, as diamonds cost real money, many free-to-play (F2P) users are unable to acquire them.

Thus, the use of diamond mods has increased alongside the growth of the userbase. Needless to say, not only is their use questionable, it is also illegal and unsafe.

Diamond mods are illegal to use in Free Fire and can result in permanent account suspensions

Why one should not use mods or hacks (image via Garena)

It is a well-established fact that the use of any unauthorized third-party app, hack, or modified APK client comes under cheating in Free Fire and its MAX variant. The use of diamond mods and hacks also comes under cheating, which is illegal in any game.

Since Garena has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against cheaters, diamond mod users get the harshest punishment as per their anti-hack policy. The publishers stated their approach and the ultimate punishment in the case of cheating by saying:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

The continuous use of diamond mods is the riskiest task to execute, as, upon detection, it will lead to permanent suspensions from the titles. Besides the account suspensions, players are potentially risking their data if they install any mods or hacks. The hacks and mods often lead to an influx of malware and bloatware on devices.

Thus, using diamond mods is neither safe for devices nor the FF/FF MAX game accounts. If players want to acquire free diamonds in the game, they can use the following legitimate methods for the same purpose.

Use of GPT (get-paid-to) apps

One can use gift cards or freely acquired virtual money to obtain diamonds for free. GPT apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, Google Opinion Rewards, etc. allow users to earn free prizes that they can use in FF or FF MAX to purchase diamonds.

They will have to perform specific tasks like answering quizzes, completing surveys, watching videos, and more featured in each app to claim gift cards or virtual money for a particular platform. While purchasing diamonds, these rewards are pretty easy to redeem in Free Fire.

Redemption website

Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Website (Image via Garena)

Besides the GPT applications, the redemption website is another legitimate option to get diamonds for free. Although players rarely get a chance to get diamond rewards via redeem codes in their servers, one can obtain hundreds, or even thousands, if they are lucky enough. The key is to keep an eye out for the redeem codes released for one's server.

