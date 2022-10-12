Free Fire V Badge: Myths, steps to join Partner Program, and more

In Garena's Free Fire, the V Badge is a special symbol that can be seen alongside the nicknames of players who have been accepted into the BR title's Partner Program. With the ultimate goal of increasing and sustaining the game's popularity, Garena runs this scheme to attract content creators on social platforms, especially YouTube, and maintain a steady flow of content relevant to the mobile game there.

A player with this badge enjoys many perks and privileges, both within and outside the game, making many fans eager to obtain this badge. However, applicants will need to meet certain criteria in order to receive this special badge, contrary to certain myths that players believe.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India by government authorities and players from the nation are urged to avoid playing the same title. They should play the legal MAX variant instead.

Only the Free Fire Partner Program offers a V Badge

Myths

Although Garena has explicitly pointed out the eligibility requirements to join the FF Partner Program, there are a few misconceptions within the community about it. Some players think that they can get the V Badge by using redeem codes since these are an effortless way to acquire cosmetics in Free Fire. This is entirely false as interested content creators must go through the registration process to receive it officially.

Players who believe that they can get a working redeem code for the V Badge must stop looking and should try to fulfill the official requirements for it instead.

Eligibility requirements to join Partner Program

Here are the checklist points before applying for the Free Fire Partner Program:

Candidates should own a YouTube channel with over 100K subscribers

80% of the total content uploaded in the last 30 days must be relevant to FF titles

The channel must have received a minimum of 300K views in total in the last 30 days

The creator must also actively push quality content on social media platforms

Content must be clean, non-offensive, and engaging

The candidate should be professional and hard-working

Passion for gaming is a must

While providing these requirements, the officials have clearly mentioned that simply meeting these requirements does not guarantee a player's selection into the Program. Each application will go through an internal review process and only the applications of deserving creators are accepted.

Process to join the Free Fire Partner Program

Candidates meeting the described eligibility criteria should adhere to the following step-by-step guide to apply for the Program:

Step 1: First, you need to go to the official partner program website. You may get there using this link.

Step 2: You will spot the "Apply Now" option on the landing page. Click on it to proceed.

Step 3: You will be directed to a Google form asking you for certain details, which are given below:

Your name (as in Govt. ID)

Phone number

Channel name

Channel link

Subscriber count

Address

ID (Aadhar, PAN)

Fill out the form with the relevant valid details and hit the submit button.

Step 4: After submitting, wait patiently for a response from Garena's team.

Perks of getting V Badge

Here are the benefits that one receives after being accepted into the Partner Program:

In-game rewards, diamonds (game's currency), and custom room cards

Financial compensation to those who have over 500K subscribers and 95% FF-relevant content uploaded on the channel

Access to upcoming in-game content in advance

Get featured on Free Fire official social handles

Access to official observer Free Fire client

Get redeem codes for giveaways

Access to communicate directly with the official team

Special invites to tournaments and esports events

FF's exclusive merchandise

Note: Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX content creators can apply for the Partner Program. They should also note that the official website may not be live for a specific period.

