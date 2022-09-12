What is Free Fire Partner Program and how to join it?

Free Fire is one of the most followed titles in the battle royale genre and has millions of fans enjoying and consuming its content from around the globe. Gamers can get an intense action-packed survival experience that they can record and upload to several leading streaming platforms.

With more and more people creating content and going viral, developer Garena has introduced a program for creators. The Partner Program allows content creators to get amazing rewards and perks. Gamers who have completed the given requirements can apply to get access to rare rewards.

This article discusses the details of the Free Fire Partner Program and a guide to joining it.

Free Fire Partner Program: Everything you need to know

The Free Fire Partner Program is an exclusive club where players with good reach on YouTube can apply to get astonishing rewards, one of which is the V badge. It signifies that the player is associated with Garena and is a legitimate content creator. It helps content creators get featured on FF websites and other social media handles.

Here are the eligibility requirements that applicants must meet to be able to get into the Partner Program:

An active YouTube channel with at least 1,00,000 subscribers

80% of content published in the last 30 days should be related to Free Fire

Minimum of 3,00,000 channel views in the last 30 days

Creators should also be consistent in uploading engaging content on other social media platforms

They should make sure that their content is clean, non-offensive, and engaging

They should have a willingness to work hard

They must have a passion for gaming and a mindset of wanting to succeed together

Click the Apply Now button (Image via Free Fire)

Players who are a part of the FF Partner Program will get the following perks:

Numerous in-game rewards, custom room cards, and thousands of diamonds

Financial compensation to those who have more than 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% of content on the channel is focused on FF

Access to upcoming in-game content in advance

Get featured on the official social media handles of the BR title

Access to official observer FF client

Redeem codes for giveaways to their fans

Direct communication with the Free Fire team

Invitations to official FF tournaments and esports events

A bunch of exclusive merchandise

Guide to enrolling in the Free Fire Partner Program

1) Gamers looking to register themselves for the FF Partner Program can do so by visiting the official FF Partner Program website.

2) Upon browsing the website, they need to click on the Apply Now button.

The form is excepting the response (Image via Google Form)

3) It will open a Google form where players are required to add their official name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, the reason for joining the partner program, and other details including facecam, address, and ID.

4) Upon filling out all the answers in the form correctly, players can click on the Submit button and wait for a reply from the official team.

Note: The application for the Partner Program is not always open and players who are looking to register for the program must continue to visit the website. Currently, the Apply Now option is available and they can get the Google form, add their details, and send it to the official team.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan