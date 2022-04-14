Free Fire V Badge redeem codes are fake, Here's why

Free Fire players from all across the world are attracted to the special V Badge displayed on the profiles of their favorite content creators. Subsequently, this badge has emerged as one of the most sought-after items in the game, with gamers vying to get the emblem that distinguishes them from regular users.

Regular Free Fire gamers are well aware that only an official partner can receive this unique in-game badge. However, newer players are sometimes tricked into believing that they can obtain a V Badge using a redeem code.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. For the time being, they can continue playing the MAX version as it was not on the list of banned applications.

Why is there no redeem code for V Badge in Free Fire?

Garena has released several redeem codes that offer a variety of rewards, but it is not feasible to obtain the V Badge through this method as the emblem is not something that users can purchase.

Only the developers can provide this V Badge, and the correct course of action for users would be to join the Partner Program. However, this is not an easy task to undertake due to the limited number of slots and the large number of applications.

Thus, no Free Fire redeem code can be used to obtain the V Badge, and players should refrain from squandering their time looking for alternate methods to obtain the emblem. When gamers attempt to use any such fake redeem codes, they will encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

How to join the Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge

Users interested in enrolling in the Partner Program can attempt to meet the basic requirements and then submit their application to be considered for a spot.

Requirements for sending an application (Image via Garena)

It is essential to highlight that simply meeting these requirements does not guarantee a slot and that an internal review process is in place to ensure that only the best applicants are chosen. As per the official website:

The player needs to have a YouTube channel with a following of more than one lakh subscribers.

The battle royale title should account for more than 80% of the content in the previous month.

The channel should have received at least three lakh views during the last 30 days.

There should be quality content and regular social media activity.

The content must be clean, non-offensive, and abide by Garena’s content policy.

The player should display professionalism and a willingness to put in the required time and effort.

Gamers may follow the guide below if they meet the specified requirements:

Step 1: Using this link, visit the Free Fire Partner Program website.

Step 2: Players need to click the Apply Now button on the left-hand side to access the application form (Google form).

Step 3: Fill in the particulars and submit the form. Users will hear back from the developers after a thorough review.

Applications for the Partner Program are not open right now, but players should stay prepared.

