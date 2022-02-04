Free Fire V Badge requirements and partner program benefits in February 2022

Free Fire is home to a diverse range of content creators and streamers, some of whom have been quite successful in attracting a large number of viewers. Subsequently, even more players have now entered the fray, trying to replicate the achievements of the popular ones.

Garena offers a well-established initiative/program dedicated to assisting emerging content creators in realizing their full potential. The perks of becoming a Free Fire content partner include the opportunity to earn the coveted V Badge, which gamers want.

Only Free Fire partners can get the V Badge

As most users are already aware, a Free Fire partner receives a distinctive V Badge that also serves as a means of identification within the game. As a result, they are rare and difficult to acquire.

Players must join the Partner Program, which entails meeting plenty of requirements beyond the numbers. The official website lists the following:

These are just the minimum criteria (Image via Garena)

A vibrant YouTube channel with more than 1 lakh subscriber count

A minimum of 80% content relating to the battle royale title in the previous month

At least 3 lakh channel views in the span of the last 30 days

Content produced by a player must be non-offensive only be clean and non-controversial but also meet Garena’s community guideline

Constituency in social media activity along with content quality

Even if gamers satisfy these basic requirements, this does not guarantee partner status since there are limited spaces available, and each candidate is assessed against several criteria.

Once people join the Free Fire Partner Program, a comprehensive list of incentives, besides the V Badge, will undoubtedly assist them in reaching new heights. The perks include but are not restricted to:

Some of the perks of joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

In-game rewards comprising diamonds, room cards, and other cosmetics

Access to content in advance

Features on the social media handles

Invites to the tournaments and esports events

Special merchandise

Financial compensation is limited to channels with a minimum of 5 lakh subscribers and 95% game-related content.

These perks attract many upcoming YouTubers, and subsequently, there is a great degree of competition for the limited slots. The application is closed for now, and gamers should apply from the official website once it opens again.

