Free Fire features a wide range of in-game collectables that users can acquire through various methods. Over the years, the V Badge has become among the most desired and sought-after, with well-known content creators and streamers typically holding it.

Those who officially join the game's Partner Program are the only ones eligible to receive this particular badge in recognition of their participation. However, for the process of joining, users will be required to fulfill specific prerequisites and submit their applications by filling out a Google Form that they can access by going to the program's official website.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must not download or play the game on their devices. However, they can play the MAX version, which is still permitted.

Free Fire V-Badge uses: How to apply, features, and more revealed

Use/Features of the V Badge

Strangely, the V Badge doesn't have any special characteristics, and it basically appears on the profile of the players, helping them to stand out from other gamers.

Apart from that, it also appears beside their name during the matches they play within the game, providing them with unique identification from the ordinary gamers competing against and with them.

How to apply for V Badge

Below is a list of the steps that users can follow to apply for the Partner Program and have a chance to receive the V Badge in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the game's official website for the Partner Program, and once there, select the "Apply Now" option that appears on the screen.

Individuals can press the ‘Apply Now’ option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A Google Form will soon load up on the user's device, where they will have to enter all the necessary information like their name, address, channel details and more.

Users can put in all the needed details into the Google Form (Image taken from Google Form)

Step 3: Lastly, players can go ahead and submit the form to complete their application for Free Fire's Partner Program.

They must then wait for a response from Garena.

Requirements to be met

These are the specifics that gamers have to meet for the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

As stated above, users must meet all of the conditions. Here are the specifics about the ones mentioned by the developers:

Channels that have over 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube with clean, non-offensive and engaging content.

80% Free Fire-based content and 3,00,000 channel views in the last 30 days.

Consistent social media activity, alongside content quality

Creators that have a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

An important thing to keep in mind is that even if a user satisfies all of these prerequisites, there is no guarantee that the developers will accept them into the Partner Program.

