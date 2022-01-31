Free Fire Valentine's Royale: How to get new Heartbroken Emote and more

Luck Royale is one of the primary means through which players may obtain exclusive rewards in Free Fire.
Valentine's Royale has recently found its way onto the game’s Indian server, and Garena has introduced two exclusive emotes and new costume bundles. Users must spend diamonds on spins to be eligible for the items.
Valentine's Royale brings exclusive emote and costume bundles in Free Fire
Valentine's Royale has commenced in Free Fire and will be available for a week until 6 February. Users have an opportunity to get their hands on the special emotes that the developers have added: I heart you and Heartbroken.
Every spin in this special Luck Royale will charge users 40 diamonds. Meanwhile, a set of 10+1 spins will cost a total of 400 diamonds. After making them, random rewards will get drawn from the prize pool.
Here’s the prize pool for the event in Free Fire:
- I heart you (emote)
- Heartbroken (emote)
- Heartbreak Cupid Bundle
- Sweetheart Cupid Bundle
- Rose Bandana
- Pink Dragon Backpack
- Broomstick of Love
- I Jump (Parachute)
- You Jump (Parachute)
- Pet Skin: Waggor in Love
- Pink Heart (Avatar)
- Blue Heart (Avatar)
- Pink Roses (Banner)
- Romantic Love (Banner)
- 10x Heartbeat (token)
- 5x Heartbeat (token)
- 3x Heartbeat (token)
- 2x Heartbeat (token)
- Heartbeat (token)
- AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- M44A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate
- Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
- Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate
Exchange
The Heartbeat (token) that users acquire from the spins can later be exchanged for rewards from the in-game store. These are the specifics that players will require for the redemption:
- 50x Heartbeat: I heart you
- 50x Heartbeat: Heartbroken
- 40x Heartbeat: Heartbreak Cupid Bundle
- 40x Heartbeat: Sweetheart Cupid Bundle
- 25x Heartbeat: Rose Bandana
- 15x Heartbeat: Pink Dragon Backpack
- 10x Heartbeat: Broomstick of Love
- 10x Heartbeat: Pet Skin: Waggor in Love
- 5x Heartbeat: I Jump
- 5x Heartbeat: You Jump
- 3x Heartbeat: Pink Heart
- 3x Heartbeat: Blue Heart
- 3x Heartbeat: Pink Roses
- 3x Heartbeat: Romantic Love
- 3x Heartbeat: AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x Heartbeat: Bonfire
Steps to access the event
Step 1: After opening Free Fire, gamers must head over to the ‘Luck Royale’ section.
Step 2: Next, they must tap on the ‘Valentine's Royale’ section. Upon doing so, the event will appear on their screens.
Step 3: They can finally perform a spin to get rewards from the aforementioned pool of prizes.
Interested users should definitely consider spending their diamonds during the event if they wish to acquire the emotes and other rewards. However, they should remember that the grand prizes aren’t guaranteed.