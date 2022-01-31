Free Fire Valentine's Royale: How to get new Heartbroken Emote and more

Luck Royale is one of the primary means through which players may obtain exclusive rewards in Free Fire.

Valentine's Royale has recently found its way onto the game’s Indian server, and Garena has introduced two exclusive emotes and new costume bundles. Users must spend diamonds on spins to be eligible for the items.

Valentine's Royale brings exclusive emote and costume bundles in Free Fire

The event will be available for a week in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Valentine's Royale has commenced in Free Fire and will be available for a week until 6 February. Users have an opportunity to get their hands on the special emotes that the developers have added: I heart you and Heartbroken.

Every spin in this special Luck Royale will charge users 40 diamonds. Meanwhile, a set of 10+1 spins will cost a total of 400 diamonds. After making them, random rewards will get drawn from the prize pool.

Here’s the prize pool for the event in Free Fire:

I heart you (emote)

Heartbroken (emote)

Heartbreak Cupid Bundle

Sweetheart Cupid Bundle

Rose Bandana

Pink Dragon Backpack

Broomstick of Love

I Jump (Parachute)

You Jump (Parachute)

Pet Skin: Waggor in Love

Pink Heart (Avatar)

Blue Heart (Avatar)

Pink Roses (Banner)

Romantic Love (Banner)

10x Heartbeat (token)

5x Heartbeat (token)

3x Heartbeat (token)

2x Heartbeat (token)

Heartbeat (token)

AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

M44A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange

The tokens acquired can be exchanged for rewards (Image via Garena)

The Heartbeat (token) that users acquire from the spins can later be exchanged for rewards from the in-game store. These are the specifics that players will require for the redemption:

50x Heartbeat: I heart you

50x Heartbeat: Heartbroken

40x Heartbeat: Heartbreak Cupid Bundle

40x Heartbeat: Sweetheart Cupid Bundle

25x Heartbeat: Rose Bandana

15x Heartbeat: Pink Dragon Backpack

10x Heartbeat: Broomstick of Love

10x Heartbeat: Pet Skin: Waggor in Love

5x Heartbeat: I Jump

5x Heartbeat: You Jump

3x Heartbeat: Pink Heart

3x Heartbeat: Blue Heart

3x Heartbeat: Pink Roses

3x Heartbeat: Romantic Love

3x Heartbeat: AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

1x Heartbeat: Bonfire

Steps to access the event

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, gamers must head over to the ‘Luck Royale’ section.

Click here to visit the Luck Royale section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the ‘Valentine's Royale’ section. Upon doing so, the event will appear on their screens.

Step 3: They can finally perform a spin to get rewards from the aforementioned pool of prizes.

Interested users should definitely consider spending their diamonds during the event if they wish to acquire the emotes and other rewards. However, they should remember that the grand prizes aren’t guaranteed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish