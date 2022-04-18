Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for Android devices in 2022?

Garena Free Fire and COD Mobile are currently two of the most popular mobile shooters. The former has been pretty successful in terms of numbers, while the Call of Duty smartphone version gained fame for offering a higher-end gaming experience.

Garena's battle royale shooter has penetrated the low-end phone user base with its low-level resource requirements. The popular battle royale game offers fun-based gameplay with various impressive features.

On the contrary, Call of Duty: Mobile has ensured an immersive shooter experience for users with fan-favorite additions such as multiplayer maps, weapons, operators, etc., from other renowned COD titles.

Despite sharing the same video game genre and similar features, both games cater to different fanbases. The following section will provide a more detailed comparison to decide which game is better for Android in 2022.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Comparison of system requirements, features, performance, and more for Android (2022)

Minimum system requirements (Android)

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements on Android for Garena's BR shooter (Image via Google Play Store)

It has a download size of 700-750 MB, excluding resource packages, and requires at least 1 GB RAM to run. Moreover, the smartphone must have an Android version of at least 4.1, alongside a decent Snapdragon 4-Series processor.

However, in reality, to run Free Fire, players' phones must have at least 2 (or 3) GB RAM for a smoother experience, with free space of 1.5-2 GB to handle the excessive resource packages alongside the download size.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements on Android for Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Google Play Store)

In the case of Call of Duty: Mobile, the application (and OBB) has a download size of almost 2 GB. However, after downloading the resource packages, the game's measurement touches 4 GB and even more than that in some cases, with a minimum Android version of 4.3.

The developers have listed a minimum RAM requirement of 2 GB, but users should consider at least 3 GB if they employ a "low graphic" setting. Otherwise, a 4 GB RAM alongside a Snapdragon 660 processor is suitable to run COD Mobile.

Features

Maps

COD Mobile is miles ahead of Free Fire in terms of maps as it has over 45 multiplayer arenas. However, the former has only three battle royale maps compared to five for Garena's flagship title.

Thus, in the case of maps, Call of Duty: Mobile is favorable for FPS MP action, while Garena's BR shooter provides variety in the BR mode.

Modes

Both titles have modes divided across ranked and unranked sections, but Call of Duty: Mobile again takes the lead with various options. Gamers can fight it out in S&D, Hardpoint, Domination, TDM, Frontline, and many other permanent and temporary choices.

When it comes to the BR mode, both games are almost at par if basic features are considered, irrespective of the graphics and output. However, Call of Duty: Mobile has a temporary Zombie mode, a plus point. Thus, COD Mobile again remains dominant over Free Fire in terms of modes.

Performance, graphics, and compatibility

Garena Free Fire is quite flexible when performing efficiently on different Android devices without creating any significant issues. The low-end 2 GB RAM devices do face some lags and stutters, but apart from that, there isn't any visible problem.

On the other hand, COD Mobile performs well on particular devices, and players need to lower their system settings to enhance the game's efficiency if it's a low-end device. Despite decreasing the settings, they still face stutters and lag. Thus, it is not an exaggeration to say that COD Mobile is meant for at least upper mid-range smartphones.

The resource requirements of the respective games reflect in their graphics, as Call of Duty: Mobile flaunts outstanding quality, while Garena's BR shooter offers a remotely realistic experience.

Conclusion

Free Fire works fine on the majority of Android devices (Image via Activision/Garena)

As per the comparison, readers can conclude that Free Fire is meant for almost every decent Android device, while COD Mobile requires high-level resources to perform efficiently. Thus, players seeking an immersive gaming experience should go for the latter, while Garena's offering works fine on budget smartphones.

Note: The article is based on the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer