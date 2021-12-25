Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices after recent updates?

COD Mobile is one of the best, if not the best, shooters available in the Play Store. It offers online FPS arenas like classic PC games and shares a legacy with other Call of Duty titles. Developers of COD Mobile also indulge in a lot of fan service by introducing maps and weapons from other COD games.

Free Fire, on the other hand, is nothing short of a juggernaut by Garena. Here is a comparative analysis of the compatibilities of both the games:

COD Mobile or Free Fire: Which game should low-end Android users prefer

COD Mobile - Minimum System requirements

COD Mobile - Minimum System requirements (Image via Google Play)

COD Mobile received its Season 11 update on December 16, 2021, and its latest version and minimum system requirements are given as follows:

Required Android version - Android 4.3 and above

- Android 4.3 and above Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended at least 3GB for smoother gameplay)

- 2 GB (Recommended at least 3GB for smoother gameplay) Current version - 1.0.29.0

- 1.0.29.0 Download size - Over 1.5 GB with additional resource packages.

Free Fire - Minimum System requirements

Free Fire - Minimum System requirements (Image via Google Play)

The latest OB31 update for Free Fire was rolled out on December 1, 2021, and the details about the system requirements and the current version are given below:

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1 GB (Recommended at least 2GB for smoother gameplay)

- 1 GB (Recommended at least 2GB for smoother gameplay) Current version - 1.66.2

- 1.66.2 Download size - Over 750 MB with additional resource packages.

Which game is better for low-end Android smartphones?

Which game is more suitable for low-end smartphones (Image via Activision/Garena)

Although the quality of graphics and gameplay experience is far better on COD Mobile, Free Fire has received more love from the fans due to its compatibility on more devices.

It is pretty evident from the minimum system requirements of both games that Free Fire provides a smoother experience on lower-end devices. Moreover, the lower download size provides an additional advantage, and players are less likely to come across any internal memory issue with Garena Free Fire.

COD Mobile offers high-octane FPS action (Image via Activision)

On the other hand, COD Mobile provides a top-notch FPS gaming output on higher-end smartphones. In addition, it also requires over 1.5 GB of data for download and around 2 GB of additional internal memory requirements for in-game resources like maps, weapon camos, operator skins and more.

Hence, it would make more sense for players to download Garena Free Fire if they own a low-end Android device.

Note: The article is based on the author's opinion.

