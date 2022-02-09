Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game runs better on 2 GB RAM devices? (February 2022)

When it comes to the battle royale genre of mobile gaming, Free Fire is one of the most celebrated titles. The lighter version of PUBG Mobile is also not far behind when it comes to mobile games, and players who are into realistic gameplay always prefer it over the other.

Both titles feature short battle royale matches where the players have the ultimate goal of becoming the last person standing. Both the games have similar gameplay and unique game mechanics that make them famous.

Free Fire – Device requirements

Minimum system requirements of Free Fire (Image via Google Play)

This game has always been famous for being compatible with low-end devices. The battle royale title receives major updates every alternate month with the introduction of new bug fixes, pets, and sometimes even characters. The additional resources of the game also take up a considerable amount of space.

Minimum device requirements

Android version - 4.1 and above

- 4.1 and above RAM - 1 GB

- 1 GB Current version - 1.67.0

- 1.67.0 Download size - 800 MB (Variable)

- 800 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 700 MB (Variable)

PUBG Mobile Lite – Device requirements

Minimum system requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Google Play)

Being the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite is optimized for low-end devices. The game provides a steady FPS and takes up less space compared to the other battle royale game. The updates received by PUBG Mobile Lite are not as frequent as Garena’s flagship title.

Minimum device requirements

Android version - 4.1 and above

- 4.1 and above RAM - 1 GB

- 1 GB Download size – 714 MB

Free Fire or PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 23 is live (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is reflected from the above comparison that PUBG Mobile Lite is better suited for 2 GB RAM devices. PUBG Mobile Lite can also run more smoothly as it is lightweight and does not have as many modes and maps as Free Fire.

Moreover, the space taken up by PUBG Mobile Lite is also lower compared to the other battle royale title. With every major update, Garena’s flagship title takes up more storage.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views. Indian mobile gamers are requested not to play PUBG Mobile Lite as it is banned in their country.

