Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for 2GB RAM phones?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have been two of the most influential mobile games in the last few years. Coincidentally, the Battle Royale mode is the highlight of both titles. One can find many similarities between them, be it in the isolated BR maps, the different weapon classes, or the eventful battlefield experience.

However, despite having similar gameplay patterns, both games also have plenty of unique features that set them apart. PUBG Mobile is more grounded and realistic with its battleground action, while Free Fire embraces role-playing aspects with character abilities.

Interestingly, both games also differ in compatibility with lower-end devices, as one runs smoothly on 2 GB RAM phones, while the other usually stutters.

Does Free Fire run better than PUBG Mobile on low-end smartphones?

Before the article declares a winner, readers should take a look at the minimum system requirements and specifications for both games, which are as follows:

Garena Free Fire - Minimum system requirements and specifications

FF in the Play Store (Image via Google)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1 GB (recommended 2 GB)

1 GB (recommended 2 GB) Current version - 1.94.8

1.94.8 Download Size - 363.93 MB (variable)

363.93 MB (variable) Downloadable resources: Additional in-game content available with more than 2 GB file size

PUBG Mobile - Minimum system requirements and specifications

PUBG Mobile in the Play Store (Image via Google)

Minimum Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above RAM - 2 GB (recommended 3 GB)

2 GB (recommended 3 GB) Current version - 2.3.1.16946

2.3.1.16946 Download Size - 1.1 GB (also available in a low-spec variant with a 559 MB size)

1.1 GB (also available in a low-spec variant with a 559 MB size) Downloadable resources: Additional in-game content available with more than 3 GB file size (excluding Classic Graphic Pack)

When comparing the minimum system requirements and specifications of both famous battle royale games, it becomes clear that Garena's title is more compatible with low-end devices than PUBG Mobile. Although PUBG Mobile also offers a low-spec variant as an APK, Free Fire is the clear winner on paper.

Both games face stutters and frame drops when tested on 2 GB RAM devices. However, the frame drops and lag issues with Garena FF are not as severe. PUBG Mobile becomes unplayable after some time with persistent sluggish performance, despite using the lowest possible settings.

Apart from the stutters and sluggishness, PUBG Mobile causes excessive heating on 2 GB RAM Android smartphones. FF also causes minor heating of the device, but the overall results seem far more satisfactory, and players can enjoy a smoother gaming experience without having to worry about damaging their phones.

Although PUBG Mobile offers more in-game features and better graphics than Free Fire, if players are thinking about installing a battle royale game on their 2 GB RAM phone, Garena's FF is a far better option.

Note: If players have a 4 GB or 3 GB RAM smartphone with a decent processor from the Snapdragon 6 series and beyond, they can consider installing PUBG Mobile instead of Free Fire. However, they will have to use medium settings for a well-optimized experience.

Poll : 0 votes