Free Fire 'watch to win' event: How to win free Yeti, Mr. Waggor, and more pets this week

The Free Fire Watch to Win event is back once again, and this time the event is offering pets for free. Pets in the battle royale game possess unique abilities that players can use in matches.
When pets are introduced, they are usually offered free via a Top-Up event. However, once the time limit passes, they must be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds.
Players only have to download the Booyah! application on their device, log in and watch videos to claim them. The application can be downloaded free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Latest watch to win event on Free Fire
The latest Watch to Win event commenced today, 23 January 2022 and will conclude on 25 January 2022. Players must watch any video of their choice for 60 minutes before claiming the rewards from the in-game mail section.
Some of the prizes from the prize pool for the latest Watch to Win event are as follows:
- Yeti
- Moony
- Mr. Waggor
- Loot crates
Steps to claim pets and other exciting prizes
Mobile gamers need to follow the steps given below to take part in the Watch to Win event and claim exciting prizes:
Step 1: Players have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar option.
Step 2: They will have to go to the “News” tab and open “Booyah! Watch to Win”.
Step 3: Users will then tap on the “Go To” button.
Step 4: They will be redirected to Booyah! page where they will be prompted to sign in. Players must sign in using their Free Fire account.
Step 5: They can choose any video of their choice and watch it for a minimum of 30 minutes.