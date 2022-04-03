Free Fire x BTS bundle: How to get free exclusive outfits in new collaboration event

Free Fire recently collaborated with the enormously popular K-pop band Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS. As a result, plenty of special and unique content has been integrated into the game in events and other activities.

Additionally, there has also been the introduction of numerous cosmetics based on the partnership, and the seven costume bundles based on each member of BTS are among the main highlights. Several users have been looking for free ways to get them, and here’s a guide on the same.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

How to get the Free Fire x BTS bundle for free using the BTS Crystal token

BTS Bundle Up event is where participants can acquire themed bundles based on famous artists. Gamers would essentially have to utilize the BTS Crystal token to make a spin and get one of the seven outfits available.

Although there are numerous methods through which the BTS Crystal can be acquired, only one of them provides it for free, i.e., by exchanging 100x Neon Sticks in the ‘Exchange Part 2.’

Upon accumulating the given number of Neon Sticks, players can follow these steps to claim the BTS Crystal and get a BTS-themed bundle:

Step 1: Users should open Free Fire and visit the ‘Gen FF’ section.

Step 2: As the next step, they must tap on the ‘Exchange Part 2’ option and redeem the ‘BTS Crystal.’

Using the BTS Crystal, the players can receive themed bundles (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers will need to subsequently access ‘Get BTS Outfits’ under the same section. Later, they can utilize the crystal they claimed earlier to make a spin and receive one bundle.

The redeemed bundle can then be equipped from Free Fire’s ‘Vault’ section.

Other rewards in Exchange Part 2

Other loot crates can be redeemed by players (Image via Garena)

After claiming the BTS Crystal, players can also redeem the other rewards available in Exchange Part 2:

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10x Neon Stick for Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Neon Stick tokens can also claim rewards present in Exchange Part 1.

