Free Fire x BTS faded wheel: How to get new Easy Peasy emote

Free Fire is more than simply a battle royale game, and it also features a wide range of cosmetics that can be obtained in a variety of ways. Luck Royales, particularly the Faded Wheel, is an excellent choice for those searching for rare in-game items at a reasonable price.

A new BTS Faded Wheel is now available in Free Fire, featuring the Easy Peasy emote and the BTS Crystal as the rewards. This Crystal is significant to gamers since players can use it to get a random themed permanent outfit.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from downloading/playing Free Fire due to the government-imposed ban.

New BTS Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

The new Faded Wheel kicked off on 3 April 2022, and gamers can draw the rewards by spending the diamonds until 9 April 2022. Moreover, like any other Faded Wheel, players have the opportunity to remove two items from the prize pool of 10 before making the spins.

Two items have to be removed (Image via Garena)

The prize pool is as follows:

Easy Peasy (emote) Cube Fragment Star General Weapon Loot Crate Diamond Royale Voucher The Maniacs Parachute Spikey Spine Loot Crate Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate Double Down (Skirt) Double Down (Top) BTS Crystal

Once an item is gained, it is removed from the pool, meaning that users will be guaranteed to receive all the rewards in a total of 8 spins. However, the price of the subsequent spins will also increase, and listed below are the exact specifics:

First: 9 diamonds

Second: 19 diamonds

Third: 39 diamonds

Fourth: 69 diamonds

Fifth: 99 diamonds

Sixth: 149 diamonds

Seventh: 199 diamonds

Eighth: 499 diamonds

As a result, within 1082 diamonds, players will be able to get an exclusive emote and other rewards in Free Fire.

Steps to access the event and receive free rewards

Users can follow the procedures outlined below to access this event within the game:

Step 1: Players should first boot up the Free Fire on their devices and tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon once they have reached the main lobby.

Step 2: They must then press on the "Faded Wheel" option present on the left side as shown below:

Gamers have to tap on this icon to reach the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can next remove the two unwanted rewards and start spinning the Faded Wheel to receive the items.

After the emote has been acquired, it can be equipped via the ‘Vault’ section.

Edited by Srijan Sen