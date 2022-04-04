How to get free Golden Undaunted sports car skin in Free Fire x BTS event

Garena regularly introduces new skins to Free Fire, which are generally added as part of events, collaborations, and more. After a recent association with the K-pop boy band BTS, developers have incorporated tons of items themed on them into the game.

One of the rewards users can accumulate for free is the Golden Undaunted sports car skin, which was recently made available as part of the ‘BTS Week Mission.’ Individuals will only have to accumulate a particular number of Dreamy Sphere tokens within the game to acquire the same.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire guide to free Golden Undaunted sports car skin in the BTS event

Missions must be completed by players to collect the tokens and then receive the skin (Image via Garena)

The BTS Week Mission kicked off today in Free Fire and will last for more than ten days, i.e., until April 15. As previously stated, users must collect Dreamy Sphere tokens to be eligible for the rewards offered in the event.

The following are the specifics of the exchange that will be available to them:

Sports Car – Golden Undaunted: Exchange 20x Dreamy Sphere tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher: Exchange 10x Dreamy Sphere tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher: Exchange 10x Dreamy Sphere tokens

To collect specific tokens, users must complete the daily missions assigned by the developers. Given that they will receive four per day, they will be able to claim the vehicle skin in 5 days, on April 8.

Steps to redeem the car skin

Once gamers have acquired the respective number of tokens, they can claim the car skin by following the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Users can begin by opening the Free Fire application. They can then tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the ‘Events’ section.

Users have to head over to this particular section to redeem the skin (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, individuals have to head over to the ‘Gen FF’ section and select the ‘BTS Week Mission’ option.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can tap on the ‘Exchange Tokens’ button and claim the car skin within the game. If they have additional tokens, they can also claim the vouchers.

The obtained car skin can finally be equipped from the ‘Vault’ section in the game. Meanwhile, they can utilize the respective vouchers in the corresponding Luck Royales.

Edited by R. Elahi