All Free Fire x BTS costume bundles preview (April 2022)

Costume bundles are one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire, and the developers have been adding new ones on a regular basis. Special outfits are usually launched as part of events, collaborations, and luck royales.

Following the game's recent collaboration with BTS, seven distinct costumes have been incorporated, and the entire community is excited about their arrival.

The following section contains information about the bundles, such as who they are based on, how they may be obtained, etc.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

List of Free Fire x BTS costume bundles

As already known, the BTS-based bundles are inspired by each of the popular K-pop boy band's members. Here are the exact specifics:

Blush Flush based on Jin Soldier Nightmare based on Suga True Charm based on J-Hope Wave Breezer based on RM Golden Undaunted based on Jimin Tricky Jolly based on V Deceptive Fearless based on Jungkook

Users can acquire all seven bundles by receiving a total of seven BTS Crystal tokens through the different methods specified by the developers:

Two methods haven't been revealed yet (Image via Garena)

However, gamers should note that only one free way of acquiring the tokens has been revealed, and they will have to shell out diamonds for the other.

Upon obtaining this particular token, individuals would have to make a spin in the ‘BTS Bundle Up’ event.

How to use BTS Crystal and get bundles in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to use a BTS Crystal token to receive BTS-themed bundles:

Step 1: Gamers can get started by launching Free Fire on their devices, and by going to the ‘Gen FF’ section within the game.

Click the 'Go To' button and then use the BTS Crystal to receive the bundles (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must tap on the ‘Get BTS Outfits’ section and press the ‘Go To’ button. Individuals will be redirected to a particular web event.

Step 3: Lastly, they can tap on the ‘Spin’ button to receive one random bundle out of the seven mentioned above.

Free method to get BTS Crystal

Users can exchange these tokens and receive a free BTS Crystal (Image via Garena)

Currently, the developers have revealed only one free method to get the BTS Crystal, and players will essentially have to exchange 100x Neon Stick Tokens in the recently commenced ‘Exchange Part 2’ event.

These tokens can be found in Battle Royale matches and are directly provided as an aftermatch drop in Clash Squad and Lone Wolf.

