Free Fire x BTS top-up event: How to get free emote and Soldier Night Bike skin today

With the start of the Free Fire x BTS collaboration event in the game, players will have abundant opportunities to participate in various activities to earn prizes. Garena recently incorporated a new BTS top-up event into the game. It features multiple rewards that users can easily get.

Users need to purchase in-game currency to get the rewards indicated by its name. It essentially incentivizes players to get their hands on diamonds by offering additional value for the money spent.

Note : Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from installing or playing this version.

New Free Fire x BTS top-up event is now available

Winner Throw emote (Image via Garena)

This BTS crossover event started on 27 March and will continue through 1 April 2022 within Free Fire. Users need to acquire in-game currency to complete the progress to receive the rewards. The set of rewards along with the given requirements are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Motor Bike – Soldier Night

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive the Winner Throw emote

The rewards offered during this top-up event are free, as players must only acquire the needed amount of in-game currency rather than spending diamonds.

Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and collect top-up rewards

Players can quickly purchase the required diamonds from the in-game and subsequently claim the items through the events to get the rewards:

Step 1: Users can access the top-up section by clicking on the + icon on the top side of the screen.

Select the diamond pack (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Following that, gamers should choose a diamond pack, depending on the rewards they wish to acquire through the top-up event.

Step 3: Make the payment for the diamonds using the preferred payment method.

Step 4: After the diamonds have been credited to the ID, users must navigate to the event area and click on the Gen FF tab.

Step 5: Finally, they may press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards in the BTS Top Up.

Items provided as part of the collaboration event generally become rare inside the game, as they are seldom presented again. Thus, if players want to purchase in-game currency shortly, they may expedite the process by acquiring diamonds while the event is still running to receive a much larger value.

In addition to the top-up event, users have the opportunity to get BTS-themed outfits. They need to spend BTS Crystal to make a spin and procure rewards. Gamers should not miss out on this opportunity as they can collect one Crystal for free using Neon Sticks.

